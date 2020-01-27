Soccer: Varsity Boys Shut Out Crawford Colts

By
Joseph Williamson
-

With the team battling numerous injuries, they entered this match with changes in the lineup. That didn’t deter them as the Islanders played at an unstoppable level. Coronado’s passing game was too much for the Crawford Colts. The final score was 5-0. 

Goals were scored by Garrett Sauter (two goals), Jack Hunt (one), and senior Esteban Toscano (two). Great game Islanders!

The boys next match is a home game against La Jolla on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 5:30pm.

 

 

