Optimist Club of Coronado 2020 Oratorical Contest

Ever wonder what it would be like to live with no constraints? No limitations? No frustrations? Coronado school students have an opportunity to muse on these ideas and speak on the theme Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries in the 2020 Coronado Optimists Oratorical Contest.

This is the 49th year of the Coronado Optimists’ contest and it will be held in the Winn Room at the Coronado Library on Monday, March 2nd from 3:30 – 6 pm. The contest is an enjoyable but serious public-speaking opportunity for Coronado students to explore why they are so confident and optimistic about their future. All are invited to attend the contest, especially the students’ families and friends, and be amazed with the students’ insights and the quality of their speeches.

All Coronado school students, including home-schooled students, under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2019 (there is no minimum age) are eligible to participate and encouraged to apply. Students are urged to work with their teacher to prepare their speech.

The students’ 4 – 5 minute speeches, delivered from memory, are judged on content, presentation, poise, and overall effectiveness. Each student receives a participation certificate and the top three students receive medallions and cash awards. The top two students can go on to compete at the Optimists zone and district level contests in April for college scholarships up to $2,500; the district level winner can participate in the regional contest and the Optimist Oratorical World Championship in July for a college scholarships up to $15,000.

The Application form, which includes all the contest rules, is available from Gene Rathswohl, the contest coordinator, at erathswohl@san.rr.com and the Optimists’ website at optimistclubofcoronado.org.

Completed application forms should be (e)mailed to Gene Rathswohl, 924 Eighth St., Coronado, CA 92118. Applications must be received by Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

A maximum of 20 students can participate, so the earlier an application is submitted the better. Feel free to contact Gene with any questions you have regarding the contest.