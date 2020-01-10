France vs. Italy Battle it Out at Bluewater Boathouse in January 2020

Sea-foodies can decide which is best:

French Bouillabaisse or Italian Cioppino

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will kick off their 2020 Bluewater Second Tuesday Seafood + Wine Pairings with a Jan. 14, 2020 showdown between Europe’s two famous fish stews paired with hand-selected wines from each country. Following the special events, seafoodies will be able to declare which centuries-old dish is best: French Bouillabaisse or Italian Cioppino.

The “French Bouillabaisse vs. Italian Cioppino Tasting Event” is part of a month-long competition between the two European fish stews. The $45 tasting event features separate bowls of French Bouillabaisse, made with saffron and garlic, and a tomato based Italian Cioppino, paired with a glass of French Pinot Blanc and an Italian red, respectively.

Seafood fans unable to attend the Jan. 14 celebration can order the same fish stews for the regular menu price throughout January; while the French and Italian wines are included on Jan. 14 only, they can be added for the per-glass price during the remainder of the month. The French Bouillabaisse is also available as a seasonal special through February, and customers can enjoy Bluewater’s San Francisco Cioppino year-round.

Bluewater’s monthly tasting events, hosted every second Tuesday, feature seasonal seafood specialty items paired with hand-selected wines or specialty draught beers. The events include casual commentary and Q&A by the restaurant’s resident chef, and have become a popular monthly diversion for local seafood aficionados and Bluewater’s fan base.

Due to the popularity of the monthly tasting events, reservations are strongly advised.

For menus, locations and operating hours, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.