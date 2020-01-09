Emerald Keepers Poster Competition Now Open – Deadline Feb. 21

Emerald Keepers’ first poster competition is now open. The message of the poster should be to encourage people to use sustainable practices for the health of our oceans. Students in grades K through 12 are encouraged to submit original artwork on 18″ x 12″ paper or poster board.

Posters must be turned in to the Coronado Public Library by Friday, February 21 at 6pm. Winners will be announced on March 6 and cash prizes will be awarded at the Green City Council meeting on March 17.

One entry per person. On the back, include your name, grade, phone number and email address. Grade categories are K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.