Second Hand Prose January Book Shop Sale – Health and Fitness Books

Happy 2020! Looking to improve your health and fitness with the beginning of a new year?

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library operates a book store, Second Hand Prose, behind the Library on D Avenue across from the High School. The January book shop sale features Health and Fitness books, and all audiobooks and DVDs, buy any two get one free of equal or lesser value. 

Sales from these gently used books are used to fund library purchases and programs. Second Hand Prose is open daily.

 

 

 

 

