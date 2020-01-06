Christmas Tree Recycling

Christmas trees, including flocked trees, may be recycled by using either the green-waste curbside program or the drop-off program. View flyer.

For the green waste curbside program, place four-foot sections of your tree in your yard waste recycling container(s), or bundle tree sections together with twine (maximum 4 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter) and place on the curb between December 26, 2019 and January 10, 2020.

Christmas tree recycling at Glorietta Bay boat ramp parking lot

The drop-off program is available from December 26, 2019 to January 15, 2020. Drop off your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) at one of the following two locations:

1) Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot

2) Cays Park parking lot

View Map. Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash. For more information about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle gift wrapping and holiday decorations, please visit EDCO’s website.

 

 

