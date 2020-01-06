Christmas Tree Recycling

Christmas trees, including flocked trees, may be recycled by using either the green-waste curbside program or the drop-off program. View flyer.

For the green waste curbside program, place four-foot sections of your tree in your yard waste recycling container(s), or bundle tree sections together with twine (maximum 4 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter) and place on the curb between December 26, 2019 and January 10, 2020.

The drop-off program is available from December 26, 2019 to January 15, 2020. Drop off your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) at one of the following two locations:

1) Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot

2) Cays Park parking lot

View Map. Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash. For more information about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle gift wrapping and holiday decorations, please visit EDCO’s website.