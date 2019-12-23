Coronado Chamber of Commerce Says…Glitter, Glow and Go Local This Party Season

The party season is upon us and Orange Avenue has everything you need to step out in sparkling style!

LA MER

La Mer is one of the reasons that Coronado women are known for their sophisticated style! This season two Karen Kane cocktail dresses stand out – one gold-flecked with billowing sleeves ($170) and the other a sleek black sequined sheath ($178). For a more casual look, choose a pair of black or red pants and team with a tunic featuring either bedazzled Poinsettias or pups in Santa hats! ($50) Lovers of all things cozy will enjoy Wooden Ship’s lightweight, cream sweater with the word Celebrate woven in black ($125.) Finally, after the party, you can get cozier still in the softest-ever cranberry fleece top from pajama experts PJ Salvage ($65.)

DOLLIE STYLE & ACCESSORIES

Accessorize your outfit with a handbag from Dollie’s. The Golden Coast Nash Crossbody Clutch by Hammit is petite and party perfect – glittery gold Italian leather with bold red lining, a credit card slot and external cellphone pocket. ($165) Visit Dollie’s collection in person at 824 Orange Avenue or online at dollyshandbags.com, where you will also find a vegan leather tote printed with “I Speak Fluent French. Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.” ($59)

BRADY’S CLOTHING FOR MEN (at the Hotel Del)

Men looking to make a big impact at the party will find an array of boldly-patterned shirts with contrasting cuffs – from paisley to tapestry – adding extra flair. If the man in your life is a keen baseball fan, knock his gift out of the park with Brady’s exclusive lace-up shoes featuring the ivory leather and red stitching of a baseball ($115). Searching for a stocking-filler? Up your festive sock game with the finest Italian yarns by Punto – Santa and Rudolph play peek-a-boo amid charcoal and berry stripes. ($15).

CORONADO GLOW

You’ve got the glitzy dress and sparkly purse but perhaps your skin is looking a little less than lustrous? Coronado Glow offers luxury spray tanning – a fine mist is applied by hand in a natural, organic-based color that is customized to suit you. Prices start at $50 for a salon tan with 10% off for military. First time clients pay just $30 and if you book a Glow Party for 5 or more the host receives a free tan! As Dean Martin might sing, “Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow…”

THE CORONADO FLOWER LADY

Consider gifting your party hosts a gorgeous garland, wreath or table centerpiece – The Coronado Flower Lady mixes seasonal Seeded Eucalyptus, Princess Pine and Holly Berries to your specification – drop by to discuss your design and pick it up a day or two later. (Adding an authentic pine scent to your car if you are driving home!) At this time of year, 90% of bouquets are requested in the traditional palette of red, white and green – no surprise there, but did you know they also offer giant Poinsettias standing up to two feet tall? (Prices start at $20 for a floral bouquet, with a table centerpiece costing around $75.)

To see images of all these items, please check out the Coronado Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and Instagram account (@CoronadoChamber). You can also pop by the Chamber office at 1125 Tenth Street to collect a brochure with the addresses and telephone numbers of the stores listed above, plus 200 more Orange Avenue attractions!

Whether you are clinking champagne or roasting chestnuts on an open fire, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce wishes you Happy Holidays!