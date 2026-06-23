Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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Big Bay Boom fireworks return July 4 with new 9:15 p.m. start time

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Colorful fireworks light up San Diego Bay in a previous Big Bay Boom event. Photo courtesy of bigbayboom.com and Port of San Diego

The annual Big Bay Boom fireworks show over San Diego Bay will return on Saturday, July 4, with a new start time of 9:15 p.m. The synchronized display marks the nation’s 250th anniversary and features fireworks launched simultaneously from four barges across the bay.

While Coronado will host its own Independence Day fireworks display over Glorietta Bay, residents looking for a different vantage point can also watch the Big Bay Boom from the Coronado Ferry Landing, one of several recommended viewing locations around the bay.

The fireworks are choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will be broadcast on 91X FM, with organizers recommending a traditional radio rather than a streaming app for the best synchronization.

“The Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom is our region’s signature and most anticipated annual Independence Day tradition, and we’re eager to put on a great event as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Gather your friends and family, grab a comfy lawn chair, and join us for an incredible evening on San Diego Bay.”

Other popular viewing areas include Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, Seaport Village, and the Port park in Barrio Logan. Boaters may also watch from the water while remaining outside the required 1,000-foot safety zone surrounding the barges.

For those planning to attend in person, organizers encourage arriving early, as parking and viewing areas fill quickly each year. MTS will offer expanded train, trolley, and bus service on July 4, including its “Friends Ride Free” promotion. Free parking will be available at Port of San Diego waterfront meters and pay stations, although posted time limits will still be enforced.

Traffic is expected to be heavy following the show, so attendees should plan for extra travel time when leaving the area.

Those who prefer to watch from home can tune in to the live television broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. on Fox 5 San Diego or stream the event on the free Fox 5 KUSI NOW app.

Location of four fireworks barges.

The Port of San Diego hosts the 2026 Big Bay Boom in partnership with longtime executive producer Sandy Purdon and Fleet Week San Diego. The event will honor the service of our military personnel and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Port also welcomes Carnival Cruise Line as this year’s official cruise line sponsor. Guests sailing over the holiday on Carnival Radiance, Carnival Firenze, and Carnival Luminosa will be able to view the fireworks show as the ships will be anchored near San Diego Bay. Pyro Spectaculars is the fireworks show producer. Pacific Maritime Group is providing tow services for the barges.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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