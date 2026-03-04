Coronado Rotary to host 30th annual charity golf tournament

The 30th annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, March 13 at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course.

Golfers of all skill levels can register for this festive competition. Registration is $250 per player and includes green fees, lunch, a golfer goody bag, and an end-of-day cocktail party. If you don’t have a foursome to play with, Coronado Rotary will match you with others.

The tournament begins at 10:30 am and offers numerous opportunities to win prizes. There’s a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one on the #9 hole or for sinking a 50-foot putt. Prizes are offered for a best shot on the lucky #13 hole and for a competition to see how far one can drive a marshmallow straight down the green.

For the past three decades, Coronado Rotary has hosted this fun, time-honored tournament that supports more than 60 local community projects and groups, including Camp Able, Safe Harbor, Feed the Needy, Wounded Warriors, and more. In order to give to those organizations, Rotary Past President Pat Stark shared, “It takes money to do all that, and the dollars to do it come from this golf tournament.”

In recent years, the tournament has raised more than $80,000 annually, every penny of which is given to local, noteworthy causes. It is one of three major fundraising events held by Coronado Rotary each year, the others being the annual Low Tide Ride and Stride and the End Polio Now Wine Auction.

Rotary Club of Coronado’s commitment to community service is a tradition dating back to the club’s founding in March of 1926. Now celebrating their 100th anniversary year, Coronado Rotary has raised millions of dollars over the past century to ensure that others who may be suffering, are in need, or could use a helping hand, benefit from the benevolence of this worldwide organization. There are more than 46,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 countries and geographical locations throughout the world. With the motto “Service Above Self,” Rotary Club of Coronado boasts more than 260 members, making it the second largest Rotary Club in the region.

To register for the 30th annual Coronado Rotary Golf Tournament, visit Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament.





