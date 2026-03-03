Coronado Island Film Festival unveils 2026 branding; badges now on sale; screenwriting competition open

The Coronado Island Film Festival has introduced its 2026 brand creative as it enters its 11th year and second decade.

According to festival organizers, the 2026 theme reflects the festival ethos: Where the Art and Science of Cinema Converge, capturing both the creative and technical sides of filmmaking while highlighting Coronado’s longstanding connection to film.

The announcement follows the festival’s 10th anniversary season, which paid tribute to Coronado’s century-long cinematic history.

During its 2025 event, CIFF screened 27 San Diego premieres across feature films, documentaries, animation, and shorts. Several films shown at the festival later received Academy Award nominations, including Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Arco, and Blue Moon, along with short films The Singers, Retirement Plan, and Forevergreen. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15

The 2025 festival also honored costume designer Deborah L. Scott (Avatar: Fire & Ash) and actor Delroy Lindo (Sinners) at its 2025 Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Gala. Past honorees have included director Chloé Zhao (Hamnet) and composer Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein).

“Cinema has always reflected who we are and who we’re becoming,” said Merridee Book, CIFF CEO & Artistic Director. “In 2026, we’re creating a space where filmmakers, industry creatives, and audiences come together to celebrate bold storytelling and meaningful dialogue.”

The five-day festival takes place in Coronado, Nov. 4-8, and features film screenings, panel discussions, red carpet events, and celebrations. Whether you are a filmmaker, writer, industry creative, sponsor, or simply a lover of art, culture, and film, CIFF invites you to get involved.

Badges for the 2026 festival are now on sale. Film submissions and the festival’s Writers Competition are currently open. More information is available at coronadofilm.com.





