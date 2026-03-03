A Diverse Tableau: Gardens of Point Loma and Coronado garden tour to take place March 29

The San Diego Horticultural Society (SDHS) and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, San Diego District (APLD SD) will hold their 2026 Garden Tour, “A Diverse Tableau: Gardens of Point Loma and Coronado,” on Sunday, March 29 from 9 am to 4 pm. Tickets and more information can be obtained at sdhort.org.

The garden tour will offer insights into gardening in a coastal climate including: colorful climate-appropriate plants, simple and inexpensive rain water capture, the use of colorful architectural elements, and much more. Designed to benefit residential gardeners interested in having beautiful gardens with minimal water and maintenance, this garden tour should educate and delight all who attend. Attendees will have the chance to explore whimsical, contemporary, and traditional gardens, unique to the site they inhabit.

The San Diego Horticultural Society and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers’ commitment to enhancing the environment by planting gardens, creating beautiful outdoor spaces, and using sustainable practices is evident in the gardens chosen for this year’s tour.

Ticket sales are limited. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Garden addresses and a map to the gardens will be emailed to registrants several days before the tour

This is a self-guided tour and is at your own pace

