Bernard Francis Gallant (1933-2026)

Submitted by the family

Bernard Francis Gallant died at peace on Valentine’s Day, 2026. On the morning he passed, he was surrounded by music in the company of his wife, children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. It was a poignant send-off for a one-of-a-kind man whose life was rooted in music and love.

Bernie was born on September 11, 1933, in Weehawken, NJ to Emile Joseph Gallant and Alice Adele Gallant (Gautier) and grew up in Jersey City, NJ. By the age of 14, he was already a skilled accordion player and entertainer, and was performing professionally throughout New York City and New Jersey, taking the ferry across the river from Jersey City. Music was not just a career; it was his calling, as he was heard often to say, “Find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” A professional musician, entrepreneur and patriarch, Bernie was the quintessential man’s man. He carried himself with confidence and dignity. Hardworking and ever self-reliant, he was loyal to family and friends above all else. He faced life’s challenges with courage and faith, setting an example that inspired three generations of Gallants.

He married the former Joy Lee Harris in May of 1952 in Brownsville, PA. Together they performed on stage locally and on the road, building both a musical partnership and a growing family. In 1959, Bernie brought his young family to California. His Marine brother, Gene, was stationed in San Diego and convinced them to come West. During the 1960s and 1970s, ‘Bernie Gallant and the Knight Timers’ and the ‘Bernie Gallant Orchestra’ were the house bands at the Hotel Del Coronado, La Costa Country Club, and the El Cortez Hotel, among others. Over the years, he performed with the likes of Jimmy Durante, Red Skelton, Ann Marie and other musical headliners of the time. Tragically, his wife Joy passed away in May of 1964 in San Diego. They were married 12 years and had four children.

After his brother passed away, ‘Uncle’ Bernie became a surrogate father to Gene’s children, building paternal relationships that remained strong and steady until the very end. Every Christmas Eve found Bernie and LuAnn with their daughter, their sons, and dozens of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The annual talent shows on those amazing nights were a family tradition, with everyone performing for Bernie’s keen ear and unmistakable delight. He had an uncanny ability to harmonize with even the least talented of us. In 1970, he met the second great love of his life, LuAnn Stemmerman, and her two sons. They married in Coronado in 1972. They knit together a blended family, overcame hardship, and celebrated success after success for nearly fifty-four years. As empty-nesters, they traveled the world together. In his later years, Bernie would say that he had visited every place he cared to. Bernie lived in Coronado for over four decades before moving to Imperial Beach in 1999. He and LuAnn owned and ran The Music Rental Company in San Diego; a business built on his knowledge, reputation, and relationships. It is now owned and operated by sons, Scott and Todd Stemmerman as Music Rental and Pawn.

Beyond the stage, Bernie coached his sons’ baseball teams. He spent hundreds of hours at Bradley Field, coaching and mentoring the youth of Coronado before heading off to his music gigs each evening. He believed in showing up for his family, his friends, and for his teams. Bernie loved sports and most games of chance. He was an accomplished poker player and won significantly more than he lost in his weekly poker groups. He competed in the World Series of Poker in 2009. He also loved playing pool and could hold his own there as well. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending several months each year with LuAnn at their beloved “Fish Camp” in Puertecitos on the Baja Peninsula. Family and friends were welcomed as frequent visitors to their second home on the shore of the Sea of Cortez, where fishing, storytelling and cards were often on the agenda, as well as soaking in the sulphur hot baths. Some of his favorite hunts were his yearly trips to Yuma for the Dove Opener where he was accompanied by sons, grandsons and even a great-grandson this past year.

Bernie was pre-deceased by his son, Gregory Damian Gallant, and is survived by his wife LuAnn Gallant, their children, grandchildren, and their (spouses): Bernard Gallant, Jr. (Carolyn), Dan Gallant (Claudia), Jamie Gallant Jamison (Jim), Scott Stemmerman (Becca), Todd Stemmerman (Monique), Melanie Gallant Stephenson (Craig), Daniel Gallant Jr. (Sarah), Stuart Gallant (Raquel), Marilyn Gallant Harris (Caleb), James Jamison, Jr. (Feliz Ramirez), Joy Jamison Stanley (Andrew), John Jamison, Cali Gallant Vila (Kenyo), and seventeen great grandchildren, all under 10! Bernie leaves behind a family strengthened by his example, a legacy of mentorship, and a lifetime of music that still echoes in the hearts of those who heard him play. He taught his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to work hard, be loyal, and to keep music in their lives. His was a life fully lived with determination, and a song always ready to be sung. For those fortunate to have known him, the music of an accordion well-played will always bring irreplaceable memories of Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, and always unique…Bernie.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 656 24th Street, San Diego on March 19 at 10:30 am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:30 pm at the Coronado Yacht Club.

