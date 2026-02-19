Thursday, February 19, 2026
From CHS grad to Coronado mom: Why supporting CSF is my full-circle story

Written by Jessica Cunningham

Cunningham family

As a proud Coronado High School Class of 2001 graduate — woohoo! — I feel incredibly lucky to now be raising my three daughters in the very same school district that shaped me. Today I have one in high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary school — and seeing Coronado schools through both lenses, as a former student and as a parent, has made me even more grateful for the Coronado Schools Foundation.

Supporting CSF is personal for me. I’ve seen firsthand how directly it impacts our kids — including my own.

My fourth grader, Joey Rose, talks nonstop about her “specials” and her teachers with VAPA and iLab. Those classes are often the highlight of her week. They spark creativity, problem-solving, and confidence beyond a traditional classroom setting.

My seventh grader, Jensen, is in yearbook for the second year in a row, which I especially love because I was Editor-in-Chief my senior year at CHS. Watching her follow in those footsteps feels like such a full-circle moment. Yearbook has given her a place to build skills, collaborate, and be part of something bigger than herself.

And when my oldest, Jersey (now a sophomore), was at the middle school, she participated in choir, APA (Advanced Performing Arts), and KCMS — all CSF-funded programs that gave her opportunities to grow creatively, perform, and step into leadership.

It’s easy to think of school in terms of academics and athletics — and those absolutely matter. But arts and STEM programs shape our children in powerful ways too. They build confidence, teach collaboration, and encourage critical thinking. They help kids discover passions they may not have known they had.

As an entrepreneur and business owner, I understand how important creativity is in shaping success in life. Thinking outside the box, problem-solving, and communicating effectively are skills that extend far beyond the classroom. In my work as a Hotel Specialist with HelmsBriscoe, I streamline the planning process for my clients by efficiently managing the time-consuming tasks of researching, contacting, and evaluating venues on their behalf. That ability to think strategically and creatively is something I developed early on — and it’s exactly why programs funded by CSF matter.

As both a parent and a business owner, I choose to support CSF because I see the impact every single day. These programs aren’t “extras.” They are part of what makes Coronado schools exceptional.

Coronado has always been a community that shows up. Supporting CSF is one of the most direct ways we can invest in our students and in the future of our town.

For me, it’s full circle — and I’m incredibly proud to support it.

I encourage you to support our students today during the Day of Giving and make a meaningful impact at csfkids.org!

