Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (Friends) is proud to announce that its annual scholarship program is now open for the Coronado High School Class of 2026. These scholarships recognize outstanding local students for their academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, and commitment to lifelong learning.

Each year, the Friends awards scholarships made possible through community support and fundraising efforts dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for Coronado students.

Scholarships Available

Multiple scholarships in the amount of $2,000 will be awarded, including:

  • Susan Stark Scholarship
  • Wilf & Ruth Seaman Scholarship
  • Jim and Bette Sherman Scholarship
  • Jim and Bette Sherman Fine Arts Scholarship (COSA students pursuing visual fine arts)

Applications and full scholarship details are available at: www.coronadofol.org/scholarships.

Deadline

Completed scholarship applications must be postmarked or received by email by midnight, April 21, 2026.

How to Apply

The scholarship applications can be accessed on the Friends website, and then either printed and submitted by mail or email, or completed online. Find both a PRINT and a DIGITAL option button for each scholarship.

Submission options for completed printed applications:

Mail to:
Friends of the Coronado Public Library
Attention: Scholarship Committee
P.O. Box 180172
Coronado, CA 92178-0172

Email to:
[email protected]
(Subject: FOL 2026 Scholarship Committee)

In 2025, the Friends of the Coronado Public Library awarded five $2,000 scholarships to Coronado High School seniors during the Scholarship Awards Ceremony held on Monday, June 9, 2025.

2025 Scholarship recipients included Luciano Mancilla, Mila Waydo, Sofia Zamora, Jaya Jost, and Bruno Dominguez-Martinez.
Photographer: Robert Levacy for Friends of the Coronado Public Library

2025 scholarship recipients included Luciano Mancilla, Mila Waydo, Sofia Zamora, Jaya Jost, and Bruno Dominguez-Martinez.



