Tuesday, February 17, 2026
City of Coronado

City of Coronado opens mini-grant applications for FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The City of Coronado will begin accepting mini-grant applications from local nonprofit organizations starting February 17 as part of its updated FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program process. The mini-grant process provides funding of up to $15,000 for eligible nonprofit organizations to support one-time programs or events that benefit the Coronado community.

On February 3, the City Council approved updates to the Community Grant process to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and streamline funding distributions for FY 2026-27. As part of this effort, the City will accept mini-grant applications from February 17 through April 19.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. Local nonprofits are granted funding to administer services, events, and activities that benefit the Coronado community. Last year, the City Council awarded $1,067,998 in community grant funding to 31 programs across 23 nonprofit organizations.

Interested nonprofit organizations can email the City Manager’s Office at [email protected] to request a link to apply. Final funding decisions will be made by the City Council at its June 16 meeting.

For more information, visit the city’s website or contact Kelli Maples at [email protected].



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

City of Coronado

Council will revisit parking rules for grab-and-go restaurants — eventually

City of Coronado

City Council rejects adding immigration enforcement to legislative priorities

City of Coronado

CHS junior Ella Mathis selected as intern to Councilmember Amy Steward

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: Parking for restaurants, median beautification near the Shores, and more

City of Coronado

Open House event for Coronado recreation jobs

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

Coronado Playhouse wants to hear from you

Community News

Run for a Reason: PAWS of Coronado’s Ruff Run Returns March 7

Community News

PAWS of Coronado raises $1,000 to support Spay Day 2026 and reduce local pet overpopulation

Community News

Coronado Woman’s Club partners with CHS senior class for second bunco fundraiser

Community News

Coronado Public Library system upgrade begins February 9

Community News

Coronado’s “Terrible Orchestra” is recruiting new members for the 2026 season

More Local News

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

City of Coronado

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

Education

Meet Your Neighbor: Kathy Prout’s dedication benefits thousands

Military

From Naples to UNESCO: Celebrating the cultural pride of Neapolitan pizza and its global recognition

Dining

Pipe sending sewage from Tijuana to US treatment plant ruptured, then repaired

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Coffee Company: An experience not to be missed