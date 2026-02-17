City of Coronado opens mini-grant applications for FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program

The City of Coronado will begin accepting mini-grant applications from local nonprofit organizations starting February 17 as part of its updated FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program process. The mini-grant process provides funding of up to $15,000 for eligible nonprofit organizations to support one-time programs or events that benefit the Coronado community.

On February 3, the City Council approved updates to the Community Grant process to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and streamline funding distributions for FY 2026-27. As part of this effort, the City will accept mini-grant applications from February 17 through April 19.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. Local nonprofits are granted funding to administer services, events, and activities that benefit the Coronado community. Last year, the City Council awarded $1,067,998 in community grant funding to 31 programs across 23 nonprofit organizations.

Interested nonprofit organizations can email the City Manager’s Office at [email protected] to request a link to apply. Final funding decisions will be made by the City Council at its June 16 meeting.

For more information, visit the city’s website or contact Kelli Maples at [email protected].





