Monday, February 16, 2026
Community News

Rare Snowy Plover returns to the wild following rescue and rehabilitation

Flying away after release on Feb. 5. Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society

A Western Snowy Plover, a species of special concern in San Diego County, has returned to the wild following a successful rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center. The bird’s journey is a testament to the power of local conservation partnerships, involving SeaWorld San Diego and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA).

The female plover’s story began in 2020 when she was rescued as an egg from a high-risk area. To ensure her survival, she was transported to SeaWorld for specialized rearing. After hatching and reaching maturity, she was banded and released into the wild, where she has been closely monitored by SDZWA researchers for the past four years.

Jan. 22 medical exam. Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society

On Jan. 20, the plover was brought into the care of San Diego Humane Society after being found with a leg injury in Coronado by a San Diego Zoo Wildlife biologist. Following expert veterinary treatment and time to recover, she was cleared for release on Thursday, Feb. 5.

“This bird represents the incredible synergy between San Diego’s conservation organizations,” said Dr. Alexis Wohl, Wildlife Veterinary Manager at San Diego Humane Society. “From her start as a rescued egg at SeaWorld to years of monitoring by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and finally her recovery here at San Diego Humane Society, her story shows what we can achieve when we work together to protect our region’s most vulnerable species.”

In care at the San Diego Humane Society. Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society

The Western Snowy Plover is a small shorebird that faces significant threats from habitat loss and human disturbance. Because they nest directly on the sand, their eggs and chicks are particularly vulnerable. The bird is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program is the leading resource for wild animal rehabilitation and conservation education in San Diego County, giving more than 10,000 injured, orphaned and sick wild animals a second chance each year. To learn more, visit sdhumane.org/wildlife.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

Junior Optimists say Thank You to Coronado for tackling hunger