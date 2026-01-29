Thursday, January 29, 2026
Community News

Coronado students lend a hand in Souper Bowl of Caring, Feb. 8

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Submitted photo

It’s that time of year again for the Souper Bowl of Caring. This is a national event involving scouts, church groups, and any other service organization that chooses to be involved. The Coronado High and Middle School Jr Optimist club members are once again participating.

Submitted photo

The students will be knocking on the doors of Coronado residents asking for non perishable food donations. This will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8, the same day as the big game. Don’t worry, the collection endeavors start at 11 am and end before kickoff.

Submitted photo

The campaign is already active. If you want to donate prior to the 8th, please visit Sweat Circuit at 1007 Isabella Ave. in Coronado where a box for donations is in place. For pickup, call club advisor Erin at 619-675-1323.

Submitted photo

Donations will go to Coronado Baptist Church where Pastor Roamer will see that this food goes to people in need. So as you are planning your Super Bowl party or picking up a few things to take to a party, remember those who are food insecure and grab a bag of rice, box of cereal, or jar of peanut butter, etc., to donate.

For more information, visit Tacklehunger.org.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Year in review: 2025 Coronado ocean water quality

Community News

Harbor Connection launches in Coronado thanks to Rotary partnership

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Jan. 15-21, 2026

Community News

A mindfulness cruise kicks off new community connection initiative

Community News

Coronado Crops: Emerald Keepers interns pick local fruit for a good cause

Community News

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado crime report: Assault with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery

Crime

Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside

History

San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

People

A Taste of Coronado allows Coronado Junior Woman’s Club to present $35,000 check to Forever Balboa Park

Obituaries

James Olan Strickland III (1938-2025)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Michael William Emerson

More Local News

Council will revisit parking rules for grab-and-go restaurants — eventually

City of Coronado

Monarch Soul is Coronado’s own “little house of healing”

Business

Inside Island Esthetics: customized skincare, sugaring, and sustainability

Business

Twin Peaks Therapy offers medically informed massage and compassionate care

Business

Victoria Henderson builds a football community for women

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Year in review: 2025 Coronado ocean water quality