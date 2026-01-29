Coronado students lend a hand in Souper Bowl of Caring, Feb. 8

It’s that time of year again for the Souper Bowl of Caring. This is a national event involving scouts, church groups, and any other service organization that chooses to be involved. The Coronado High and Middle School Jr Optimist club members are once again participating.

The students will be knocking on the doors of Coronado residents asking for non perishable food donations. This will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8, the same day as the big game. Don’t worry, the collection endeavors start at 11 am and end before kickoff.

The campaign is already active. If you want to donate prior to the 8th, please visit Sweat Circuit at 1007 Isabella Ave. in Coronado where a box for donations is in place. For pickup, call club advisor Erin at 619-675-1323.

Donations will go to Coronado Baptist Church where Pastor Roamer will see that this food goes to people in need. So as you are planning your Super Bowl party or picking up a few things to take to a party, remember those who are food insecure and grab a bag of rice, box of cereal, or jar of peanut butter, etc., to donate.

For more information, visit Tacklehunger.org.






