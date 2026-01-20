Zumba Gold now on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Spreckels Center

Responding to growing demand, the John D. Spreckels Center is expanding its offerings to host Zumba Gold on Saturday mornings at 1019 7th Street. The 10 a.m. low-impact dance fitness class will be taught by certified instructor Marg Stark, accommodating working folks and adults of all ages who want to start the weekend on the dance floor.

“Zumba Gold is easier on the joints than regular Zumba, with no pivots or jumps, but it features all the fun of Latin and pop rhythms and simple choreography,” says Stark. “It’s often called ‘exercise in disguise’ because it feels like you’re at the club — only you can do it without staying up late or heading downtown.”

Stark cites research studies that show the significant health benefits of group dance classes. “It’s the combined power of cardio, the brain work following the steps, and the socialization you get dancing with a community” that lead to weight loss, declines in dementia and heart disease risk, improved mood, decreased fall risk, etc.

The class emphasizes community, getting together for special occasions and doing flashmobs around town. Last year, together with Sue Allen Villalva’s Zumba class, the group performed at the Coronado Film Festival’s Hotel Del beach screening of “Mamma Mia” and at the Main Street “Small Business Saturday” events.

Participants should wear sneakers and bring a water bottle to class. Walk-ins are $17 but registering for the monthly session drops the price to $12 per class for Coronado residents. Register here for Saturday classes. Stark teaches 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, offering an added discount for those who register for both days.

For more information, contact Marg Stark at [email protected]. Marg lives in Imperial Beach, after a decade of raising her family in Coronado.





