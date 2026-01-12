Coronado water and air quality report – Jan. 1-7, 2026

Emerald Keepers seeks to raise awareness about water and air quality in Coronado. The County of San Diego tests our waters regularly and Emerald Keepers has air quality monitors on homes around Coronado. While we don’t know why our air quality is often worse than cities across the bridge, by publishing this information each week, we may see patterns and begin to understand potential causes.

There was no testing data available, but all local ocean-side beaches have been declared unhealthy since Dec. 30, 2025.

