Santa to make special deliveries in Coronado on Christmas Eve

Drop off wrapped and labeled gifts during specific time frames for Santa to visit on Christmas Eve.

Do you remember trying to stay awake on Christmas Eve, peering out your bedroom window, hoping to keep your eyes open long enough to see Santa fly through the sky? Well, remove that yawn-inducing anguish for your own children or grandchildren, because Jolly ol’ St. Nick can visit your house anywhere in Coronado this Christmas Eve!

For almost 100 years, Rotary Club of Coronado has made magic come true for kids of all ages, with a personal visit to their home for any child longing to see Santa in action.

Drop off dates and location

From Wednesday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 19, as well as Monday, Dec. 22, between 12 and 5 pm, drop off one wrapped gift per child at Coronado Chase Bank located at 1000 Orange Avenue; these gifts will initiate a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve. A final gift drop-off window is Saturday, Dec. 20 between 9 am and 12 noon.

Label each wrapped gift with the recipient’s name, address, and phone number so Santa knows exactly which house he should visit. Limit each gift’s size to 2’ x 2’ x 2’, and 20 pounds or less, since Santa’s sleigh will be jam-packed with presents for other good little boys and girls.

Then, at a reasonable hour on Christmas Eve, expect a knock on your door, followed by a boisterous “Ho! Ho! Ho!,” because Santa and his elves will be there with the gift you provided. Santa can’t stay for terribly long, since he’ll have more than 120 houses to visit during the evening, delivering almost 400 gifts to anxious little ones all over town. Santa, as always, loves milk and cookies (but maybe a carrot for Rudolph is a better idea).

Since 1929, this treasured tradition started by Rotary Club of Coronado has been a highlight of the holiday season, delivering gifts and spreading holiday cheer to families in Coronado Village, the Cays, the Amphibious Base, and North Island. Even during tough times, such as the 2020 pandemic, the Rotary Santa Program has endured as a symbol of kindness and community spirit.

Dozens of local Rotarians ensure this special opportunity happens, when Coronado Rotarians (along with their friends and family members) festoon themselves as Santa and elves, making haste around town delivering their carefully concealed Christmas cargo. Local Rotarian Bob Syverson, who started as the program’s chairman in 1991, now co-leads with Rotarians Tim Hodges and Debby Syverson. Together, they have over 60 years of experience with the program. In fact, according to Syverson, “We’re the only Rotary Club in the world that does this.” So don’t miss this rare opportunity to invite Santa into your home.

 



SourceRotary Club of Coronado

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

