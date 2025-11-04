Relax, Restore, and Rebalance: Discover the Health Benefits of a Sound Bath at the Spreckels Center

This fall and winter, the John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to experience the restorative power of Sound Bath classes — an evidence-based relaxation practice shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve sleep quality.

Sound therapy uses harmonic vibrations from crystal singing bowls, chimes, and other resonant instruments to calm the nervous system and promote a meditative state. Research suggests these soothing sounds can decrease cortisol levels and activate the body’s natural relaxation response, helping participants feel centered and refreshed.

Each session provides a peaceful environment to release tension and restore balance. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, and pillow for comfort. Chairs will also be available. Doors close promptly at 12 p.m., so early arrival is recommended.

Upcoming Class Dates:

• Friday, November 21

• Friday, December 12

• Friday, January 23

Time:

• 12-1 p.m.

Cost:

• $23 for Coronado residents

• $29 for nonresidents

Classes take place at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street in Coronado.

Spaces are limited — register early to secure your spot. Visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center for details.





