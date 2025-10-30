Coronado Island Film Festival Marks a Decade of Cinema Magic

The five-day Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is celebrating a decade of entertainment. Join the fun from Nov. 5-9 for this milestone event. CIFF was founded by longtime Coronado resident Doug St. Denis and has grown tremendously since its inception. In a 2024 interview, Doug discussed how she created an entire festival. “I had a lot of help, and a lot of people thought it was a great idea. We have such a history with film in this town. Everybody knows that Some Like It Hot was filmed here in 1958, and that’s huge; but what a lot of people didn’t realize until we came along was that 50 years before that, film was a brand new thing. It would develop and change the world. Those filmmakers, those pioneers, came to Coronado, and they stayed at the Hotel Del.”

Building a team

Leading the festival team is Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director of CIFF. She says that this is the strongest lineup of films they’ve ever received as far as diversity, quality and bold visions. It is one of the most dynamic groups of creatives they’ve hosted. Reaching the tenth year is more than a milestone — it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come and the stories that continue to bring us together. CIFF has always been about honoring cinema’s rich legacy while embracing bold, diverse, and independent voices shaping its future. The ways we watch movies may change, but the shared experience of storytelling — the laughter, the tears, the connection — is something we’ll always cherish. It’s a powerful year for independent film, and for the voices shaping its future.

In September, CIFF brought on Doreen Genmark Heath, of Redefined Creative, as Director of PR. “I’m a storyteller by heart,” Doreen says. “When I was asked to do the PR for this year’s film festival, I felt like I could tell stories here. I jumped in to see what we had to offer this year. It being the 10th-year anniversary is super exciting — to see what has been done on the journey. For a storyteller, that’s the golden ticket. I get to tell the full story, not just one year.”

What festival-goers can expect

While Coronado prides itself on being a small town, the Coronado Island Film Festival is big, in all the best ways. “The range of diversity in terms of age, experience, and locations blows me away,” says Doreen. “We have something for everybody.

An example of CIFF’s “something for everyone” is that all programming in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library is free and made possible by the generosity of The Auen Foundation. The Library’s Winn Room will feature family-friendly films and community-focused programming.

Doreen elaborates on how the entire island is opening up their doors. “We are at the Library, we’re at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, we’re at the Hotel Del, and of course, our beloved Village Theatre. We have seven industry panels.” She laughs, “If I weren’t working at the festival, I would plan to walk around and do some panel hopping, there are some amazing filmmakers, directors, industry people sharing their experience and journeys!”

Industry Panels

“State of the Industry: Navigating a New Era” – Presented by MovieMaker Magazine

Thursday, Nov. 6 | 12–1 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

Explore the evolving entertainment landscape, from AI and streaming dominance to shifting audience habits. Industry leaders discuss the forces reshaping film and television, offering insight into content creation, marketing, and distribution.

“Women on the Move” – Presented by Deadline

Thursday, Nov. 6 | 2–4 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

A conversation with women redefining cinema’s future. Producers, filmmakers, and creative leaders share insights, challenges, and triumphs, highlighting the impact of female voices on storytelling and industry leadership.

“No Guts, No Glory: The World of Stunt Professionals” – Presented by Deadline

Friday, Nov. 7 | 10–11 am | Sacred Heart Community Center

Stunt performers and coordinators reveal the craft behind high-risk sequences, balancing practical effects with safety to bring action to life.

“The Art & Innovation of Filmmaking”

Friday, Nov. 7 | 12–1 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

Explore how creators leverage technology, visual effects, sound design, editing, and design to elevate storytelling and push cinematic boundaries.

“Everybody Pitches”

Friday, Nov. 7 | 2–3 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

A panel of talented writers shares strategies for crafting and delivering successful pitches, with insider stories from the writers’ room to the big screen.

“Reel Returns: The Smart Money Behind the Movies”

Saturday, Nov. 8 | 10–11 am | John D. Spreckels Center

Industry experts discuss film financing, market trends, and balancing risk and reward in studio and independent projects.

“SAG-AFTRA & The Future of Film: What Every Filmmaker Needs to Know”

Saturday, Nov. 8 | 2-3 pm | John D. Spreckels Center

An essential discussion on union standards, best practices, and the evolving landscape for talent, geared toward filmmakers, producers, and guild members.

Focus on Valor

November 7 will be a Navy Salute to Veterans – a world premiere. CIFF is giving anyone with an active military, veteran, or spouse ID, free entrance to the military-associated Focus on Valor films. The films included in this showcase are: Homeward Dawn, Mismatch, Unseen Scars, and The Singers.

Additionally, Aaron Davidman is a writer-director debuting his first feature film, American Solitaire, starring Joshua Close (Killers of the Flower Moon) as a U.S. soldier struggling to make sense of civilian life when he is confronted with the complexities of gun violence in America. Q&A with the filmmakers will immediately follow the film.

Film executive producers are Davidman, Coronado’s Lisa Bruce (The Theory of Everything, Darkest Hour), David Oyelowo (Selma, The Water Man) and Dylan Kussman (Wrestling Jerusalem). Marcus Gardley (What’s Going On, The Color Purple) served as consulting producer.

Be on the lookout – Beatlemania and Culinary Cinema

Doreen raves about the collection of films. “With our filmmakers, there’s a lot of depth and an opportunity to drive a conversation.” A standout that Doreen recommends for families is the Beatles Special Engagement. “We have Bruce and Chuck, who are into Beatles history. It’s the 60th anniversary of the Beatles San Diego concert, and our goal is to fill the Coronado Performing Arts Center. They’re setting up memorabilia, and we recreated the original ticket, but with 92118.” It’s a one of a kind event.

Another item on the watch list is the culinary cinema series. “We have Lisa Dahl. Then Eric Wolfinger is our local highlight as a San Diego native. He’s traveled the world, and he gets to be on his home soil and celebrate a film that he’s done. That one is going to be really amazing with the tasting. You can taste Lisa’s food. The chef from a five-star restaurant in Arizona is coming here. It’s a full on experience.”

Tenth Anniversary of the Coronado Island Film Festival

Since its incorporation in 2015 and first festival in 2016, CIFF has become a destination for filmmakers and cinephiles alike, blending laid-back Southern California charm with sophisticated, awards-season programming. Just over the bridge from downtown San Diego, events are presented across beautiful venues throughout the pedestrian-friendly island, including the iconic Hotel del Coronado, a longtime Hollywood favorite and the festival’s presenting sponsor. Festival screenings, meanwhile, take place at the Village Theatre in downtown Coronado. With its intimate atmosphere and strong industry ties, CIFF offers a unique opportunity to celebrate storytelling, connect with creators, and experience cinema at its most meaningful. Each year, the Coronado Island Film Festival also hosts the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and dedicated film lovers for an unforgettable evening of recognition and celebration.

Be sure to check out the full schedule and plan your can’t miss events!

For tickets, programming updates, and more, visit coronadofilmfest.com.






