Coronado Island Film Festival announces 2025 honorees for the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has announced the distinguished honorees of its 2025 Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala, which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Crown Room of the Hotel del Coronado. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the festival continues its tradition of recognizing visionaries whose artistry and storytelling have shaped the landscape of cinema.

Hosted by Leonard Maltin, the festival’s longtime Head Juror and Gala Host, the Industry Tribute Awards Gala serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival running November 5–9. The evening brings together honorees, filmmakers, industry leaders, and guests for an elegant dinner, red-carpet arrivals, and live onstage conversations celebrating the art and impact of storytelling.

This year’s Industry Tribute honorees include:

Actor Beau Bridges will receive the Legacy Award

will receive the Screenwriter Austin Kolodney will receive the ScreenCraft Award . He will also attend a Q&A on Thursday, November 6 following the Opening Night screening of “Dead Man’s Wire”

will receive the . He will also attend a Q&A on Thursday, November 6 following the Opening Night screening of “Dead Man’s Wire” Actor Delroy Lindo will receive the Leonard Maltin Award in recognition of his performance in “Sinners”

will receive the in recognition of his performance in “Sinners” Stunt Professional Heidi Moneymaker will receive the Trailblazer Award

will receive the Costume Designer Deborah L. Scott will receive the Artistry in Film Award in recognition of her work on “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

will receive the in recognition of her work on “Avatar: Fire and Ash” Music Editor Adam Smalley will receive the Transcendent Award

“This year’s honorees embody what CIFF stands for — vision, innovation, and a commitment to storytelling that connects us all,” said Merridee Book, CEO and Artistic Director of the Coronado Island Film Festival. “Reaching our tenth year is more than a milestone. It’s a reflection of the passion and creativity that keep cinema alive. We are beyond humbled to gather once again to celebrate the enduring magic of movies and the artists who give them life at this year’s Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala.”

Beau Bridges is an award-winning actor, director, and producer whose career spans more than seven decades. He currently stars opposite Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter in CBS’s “Matlock.” On the big screen, Bridges appeared in “The Descendants,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys”—for which he received the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor—“Dreamin’ Wild,” “The Hotel New Hampshire,” “Heart Like a Wheel,” “Jerry Maguire,” “The Landlord,” “Norma Rae,” “One Night in Miami,” “The Other Side of the Mountain,” “Sandkings,” and “Sordid Lives.” Nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, he received the Best Supporting Actor Emmy for “The Second Civil War,” earned both an Emmy and Golden Globe for “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom,” and won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Cable ACE Award for his leading role in “Without Warning: The James Brady Story.” His television credits include “Black-ish,” “Bloodline,” “Don’t Touch,” “Goliath,” “Greenleaf,” “Homeland,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Masters of Sex,” “Messiah,” “The Millers,” “Mosaic,” “Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero,” “The Outer Limits,” and “Robbie.” As a director, Bridges helmed “Secret Sins of the Father” and “The Thanksgiving Promise,” which became one of the highest-rated Disney television films ever broadcast. Beyond his work in film and television, Bridges served on the board of The Wishtoyo Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to environmental protection. He currently serves on the board of World Youth Clubs, an international organization that helps provide a positive environment and a safe place for young people around the world. Recently, he also starred opposite his daughter, Emily Bridges, in “ Acting: The First Six Lessons, ” which they performed together at Theatre West. He played basketball under the legendary UCLA coach John Wooden and also portrayed coach John Wooden in the one-man play “Coach: An Evening with John Wooden” at Theatre Aspen’s Solo Flights Festival.

Austin Kolodney is the screenwriter behind Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire,” a darkly comedic and gritty crime thriller inspired by the Tony Kiritsis hostage crisis. The film was received enthusiastically at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, quickly selling to Row K Entertainment.

Next up, Kolodney will write and make his directorial debut with “Josephine the Blanket” alongside Sauce Studios. A multi-hyphenate talent, Kolodney has directed content for Almost Friday, SyFy, Funny or Die, Comedy Central, Universal Music Group, and All Def. A former director’s assistant, Kolodney previously worked for David O. Russell on “Joy” and Susanne Bier on “Bird Box.” His short film, “Two Chairs, Not One,” premiered at the Austin Film Fest in 2022. He was recently named as one of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch in 2025, and is represented by Verve, Mosaic, and Fox Rothschild LLP.

Delroy Lindo is coming off the critical and commercial success of Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” Alongside critically acclaimed roles with director Spike Lee in “Da 5 Bloods”—which earned him a New York Film Critics Best Actor Award—”Clockers,” “Crooklyn,” and “Malcolm X,” he has starred in films including he has starred in films including “The Cider House Rules,” “Get Shorty,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Heist,” “The Core,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Ransom,” “Romeo Must Die,” “The One,” “This Christmas,” and “Wondrous Oblivion.” On television, he has starred in “Believe,” “The Chicago Code,” “Kidnapped,” “The Good Fight,” “Law and Order: SVU” (for which he won an NAACP Award), “Profoundly Normal,” “Soul of the Game,” “Strange Justice” (for which he won a Peabody Award), and “UnPrisoned.” On stage, he received Tony and Drama Desk nominations for “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”—which he also directed—and earned Helen Hayes and NAACP Image Award nominations for “A Raisin in the Sun.” He also won a Los Angeles Theater Weekly Award directing the play “Medal of Honor Rag.” He will next appear in the “Godzilla x Kong” franchise, and is directing the independent feature, “Jabari’s People.”

Heidi Moneymaker is one of Hollywood’s premier stunt performers, with a career spanning more than two decades. A former UCLA gymnast and NCAA champion, she has performed high-profile stunts in films including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Iron Man 2,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Ocean’s 13,” “Spider-Man 3,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” and more. Moneymaker has doubled for Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Rachel Bilson, and Brie Larson, earning multiple Taurus World Stunt Awards and recognition from the Screen Actors Guild. She has also begun stunt coordinating and second unit directing, bringing her expertise behind the camera to design and shoot action sequences. Known for her courage, precision, and athleticism, Moneymaker has helped set new standards in stunt performance and remains a trailblazer for women in the field.

Deborah L. Scott is an Academy Award–winning costume designer known for her outstanding design, intuitive looks, and trailblazing techniques that elevate each and every character she costumes. She most recently reunited with James Cameron on “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” For this chapter, Scott and her team are once again pushing the boundaries of costume design, spending years developing intricate textiles, beadwork and embroidery, and fusing traditional handcraft with cutting-edge digital innovations. The result continues to bring the Na’vi to life with a richly detailed culture inspired by indigenous craft traditions and realized through thousands of bespoke costume pieces and props. She previously collaborated with Cameron on “Avatar: The Way of Water,” earning a Costume Designers Guild Award nomination, and on “Titanic,” which won her the Academy Award for Best Costume Design. Her extensive filmography includes “Aloha,” “Avatar,” “Back to the Future,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Heat,” “Legends of the Fall,” “Love & Other Drugs,” “Minority Report,” “Never Cry Wolf,” “The Patriot,” “Transformers,” and “Wild Wild West.” A 2023 recipient of the CDG Career Achievement Award, Scott also serves as Designer-in-Residence at UCLA’s David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design. From miniature people to giant robots, her versatility and intelligent design elevate her films toward greatness.

Adam Smalley has experienced the full gamut of the film industry. He began his career at age seven as a child actor, appearing in more than twenty commercials before discovering his true passion — music. His path evolved from on-set production work to music post-production, where he found his calling. A pioneer during the transition from analog to digital recording, Adam received the first-ever Golden Reel Award for “The Lion King,” marking the creation of the Music Editor category. For more than two decades, he has served as an Artist Trustee for the Sundance Film Institute, founded by Robert Redford, whose belief in independent storytelling continues to inspire his work. Adam has collaborated with composers Carter Burwell, Harry Gregson-Williams, John Powell, and Hans Zimmer, as well as acclaimed directors including Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Spike Jonze (“Being John Malkovich,” “Where the Wild Things Are”), Brian Helgeland (“A Knight’s Tale,” “Finestkind”), John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”), Sir Ridley Scott (“Gladiator”), Brenda Chapman (“The Prince of Egypt”), and Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”). Recently, Adam expanded his work into television with “The Morning Show.” Beyond the studio, he joined Quincy Jones and the Listen Up Foundation in South Africa to help build homes for local communities—an experience that also brought him the unforgettable opportunity to meet Nelson Mandela. An avid apiarist, Adam divides his time between Los Angeles, London, and Havana, Cuba, with his wife, shoemaker and designer Isadora Angulo, and their son, Marco.





