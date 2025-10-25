Feature documentary on Vegas legend Danny Gans to screen at Coronado Island Film Festival

“Voices: The Danny Gans Story,” a feature documentary on Las Vegas legend Danny Gans, will screen at the Coronado Island Film Festival on both Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 am at the Village Theatre.

Written and directed by his son, Andrew Davies Gans, the documentary explores the luminous yet enigmatic life of his father, Las Vegas icon Danny Gans, uncovering the performer’s triumphs and struggles. The documentary was produced by Andrew Davies Gans and Clare Tucker.

“In creating this documentary, my aim was to provide a space for his voice to be heard once more, but also to grow closer to him, find closure, and the answer that would propel me forward in my life and career,” said Andres Gans. “His story is a testament to human resilience, the power of ambition, and the enduring spirit of hope in the face of adversity.”

The documentary film is an exploration of a son’s journey to uncover the truth behind his father’s extraordinary life. Andrew delves deep into the inspiring and improbable journey of his father and the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. As Andrew navigates a path of self-discovery, growth, and acceptance, his story unfolds against the compelling backdrop of his father’s underdog triumphs. It’s a story about the echoes of a voice that continues to inspire, reverberating through the life of the son he left behind.

Coronado Island Film Festival’s 10th anniversary film festival will be held November 5-9, 2025. Tickets and additional details are available on the Coronado Island Film Festival website.





