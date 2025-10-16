“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Full disclosure, I am not a breakfast guy, so when I choose to have an early morning meal, I like to go big. Recently, I took my teenage daughter out to breakfast and decided to try the latest project by Rise and Shine Hospitality Group, 6th & G Breakfast Co., aptly named for its location (695 6th Avenue, downtown). I knew immediately that I was going to love this spot, as it used to be one of my favorite restaurants, called Double Standard Kitchenette. I have had so many memorable meals there. Great location, we can check that box.

6th & G has a Wes Anderson vibe, with eclectic art and fun books displayed, including pink coffee cups and saucers alongside purple, textured goblets for water glasses. Whoever conceived of this place, it most certainly was not their first rodeo. The creative mastermind behind Rise and Shine, Johan Engman, began with Fig Tree Cafe, followed by the Breakfast Republic juggernaut. Most of you will be familiar with Rise and Shine’s Feast and Fareway at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course, and the list goes on with Breakfast Company, Eggies, and OX Coffee. Not his first rodeo indeed.

As I mentioned, I had my oldest daughter Josie with me, so I was determined to relax and take my time. We started our date with a latte and a mocha. I soon graduated to a Bloody Mary with a jalapeno bacon upgrade, thanks to the suggestion of our excellent server Laisha.

I run restaurants for a living, and I wish I could clone Laisha and populate my restaurant’s lineup. The thing that made Laisha such an excellent server is that she made the menu come to life. She didn’t just tell us what her favorites were; she went through numerous items on the menu and suggested upgrades and pro tips on how to make these menu items the best they could be. She said things like “Oh, if you’re going to get this, you have to add avocado.” When she described the omelets, she said that they were great, but she would get them as a scramble instead because that way, you get a little bit of all the fun ingredients in each bite. She had a suggestion for almost everything. I could tell she loved the food and was genuinely excited to share her knowledge with us. Her service made us feel truly valued and well-cared for.

What did we order? I wanted to step outside my comfort zone and order something very brunchy. My daughter opted for what Laisha said was one of the more popular things on the menu. She ordered the breakfast burrito. I ordered one of the Benedicts, the Shrimp Katsu, which they described as crispy chili-infused shrimp katsu with spicy aioli and cabbage. For those who don’t know, Katsu is a Japanese dish consisting of a breaded and fried cutlet, most commonly made from pork. This katsu was a breaded shrimp patty containing a generous amount of shrimp that shone through in every bite. The katsu patty was served on an English muffin, topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce. The spicy aioli and the cabbage added a kick and some texture. I tried to eat the whole thing because I didn’t want to leave any of that shrimp katsu behind. The only thing left on my plate was a single sad English muffin and a handful of the house potatoes. Spoiler alert: the house potatoes are tater tots. The food was not just delicious, but it had a sense of whimsy that made the experience even more enjoyable.

While we were waiting for our food to come out, we saw what I can only assume was “The Bucket” arriving at the neighboring table. The menu describes The Bucket as a 6th & G fried ½ chicken and a buttermilk waffle. It caught my eye because the bucket was red and white striped, as if someone had delivered Kentucky Fried Chicken via Door Dash to the table. Then, a pink drink arrived, along with a magical device that created a large bubble on top of the cocktail. I grabbed my menu and discovered that what I was witnessing was the Pink Bubble, a cocktail consisting of strawberry, vanilla, lime juice, and tonic. It is then your choice between vodka and tequila. If you’re wondering, the correct answer is always tequila over vodka. What was the question? The bubble effect was a lot of fun, and the table really enjoyed the whole theatrical experience, as did we.

The other item that caught my eye was the Matcha Flood Pancake. This dish consists of Ube-infused buttermilk pancakes, macerated strawberries, whipped mascarpone, and a matcha flood. The pancakes come out in a ring mold with the matcha sauce poured on top. When the ring mold is removed, the sauce floods down the sides and onto the plate. Again, with the theatrics, and we were all guests for the show, Laisha once again nailed the performance.

You can rate a place by the food, but you would be missing the point. 6th & G provided the whole package. The atmosphere was funky and eclectic; the food was delicious, with a sense of whimsy, and the people, from the manager to the server, were genuinely invested in ensuring you enjoyed your experience. I walked away inspired to do what I do better and challenge my staff to create an experience for each of our guests.

To prepare, the day before my breakfast at 6th & G, I walked from my restaurant, Officine Buona Forchetta, next door to Breakfast Republic at Liberty Station and enjoyed the Shrimp and Grits, accompanied by a cup of coffee. I know grits, and they were on point. The eggs were cooked perfectly, with a nice runny yolk, and the bowl it came in was a lot of fun, featuring bright, bold lettering that read “Shrimp and Grits” along the rim. As I finished my meal, I could see words appearing at the bottom of my bowl. It read “Wasn’t that Clucking Good?” You know what, it was. The Rise and Shine group may make a breakfast enthusiast out of me yet. I will keep you posted. Treat yourself to brunch vibes any day of the week at 6th & G. Your meal will come with a generous portion of hospitality. See you there.





