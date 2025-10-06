Former Canine Mayor Bentley James (2012-2025)

Bentley James Webster

February 29, 2012 – September 28, 2025

His best friends called him Lord Bentley James, a name befitting his King Charles Cavalier breeding. His role as comfort companion started when his human dad developed memory issues. During that time, he was a constant companion, one who gave his dad unconditional love and quiet company.

When George Webster passed, Bentley James was a savior to his mom. Shelli was grieving her greatest loss, and Bentley James gave her that same loving attention. In his lifetime, he has been a friend to anyone who needed one. To his neighbors on J Avenue, he was royalty. His role as Coronado’s Canine Mayor, from 2014 to 2016, gave him opportunity to showcase the value of our four-legged friends. He performed his mayoral duties with finesse and style. Nearly 14 years later, we say goodbye to Lord Bentley James. He may be gone from our present world, but he will never be forgotten. His surviving relative is Shelli Webster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PAWS of Coronado, at pawsofcoronado.org.






