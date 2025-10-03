Dining with a view: Shorebird takes flight in San Diego

The name Shorebird evokes the idea of life along the water’s edge, where the shore meets the sea. Shorebirds thrive in this space, moving with the tides and finding nourishment in the ocean’s bounty. Shorebird, the restaurant, is destined to become a beloved gathering place, drawing inspiration from the coast for its fresh seafood and creating a welcoming environment where guests can gather by the water to eat, drink, and enjoy the rhythm of the sea.

As a guest at the celebration of this fantastic new space, I was immediately struck by its unique location over the water on stilts, right in the heart of Seaport Village. Shorebird has a view of the pier that hosts the Tuna Harbor Dockside Market every Saturday. The seafood doesn’t get any fresher than that. The restaurant looked like it belonged on Bowen’s Warf in Newport, Rhode Island, where I spent my college years working at the beloved Chart House. The vibe instantly made me feel at home.

The reception was delightful, complete with complimentary margaritas, the rim of which was adorned with the most divine house-made cilantro lime salt. The team at Shorebird passed around small bites that were as eye-catching as they were delightful, tempura-fried avocado slices with a delicious cream dipping sauce. I was so busy grabbing for another one that I forgot to ask what the sauce was, but it was velvety and delicious. They also passed around pieces of sushi rolls and small plates of risotto with Chilean Sea Bass. I had the opportunity to walk around the newly renovated restaurant, which had taken three years to perfect. I fell in love with the idea of having a meal upstairs in the bar area with its sweeping views of the bay and Coronado. So, not even a week had passed before I made a reservation to do just that for my girlfriend’s birthday dinner. The anticipation was palpable. I could barely wait.

The day had come, and I had made the reservation so we could enjoy dinner during that magical time of day the Scots call the gloaming — the period just before sunset. Given the coastal atmosphere of the restaurant, the Coronado Ferry was the best way to arrive at our destination. Despite the warm weather we have been having, a jacket was not a bad idea. The top floor of Shorebird was a bit breezy when I was there, and the return ride home on the ferry was a bit brisk.

If you read my stories, you know by now I love a cocktail or two, so not to disappoint, we ordered a few to get the date started. We each had a Mai Tai, and they did not disappoint. I have already told you about the avocado fries; they were so good, I had to share the experience with my date. The sauce I had forgotten to ask about was green goddess, and the fries were finished with that insane cilantro-lime salt we had on our margaritas. We also decided on the Garlic Roll from the raw bar menu. The main ingredient was salmon accompanied by garlic butter, onion, shallot, avocado, and soy mustard. I have eaten a lot of sushi, but this was unique. I loved every bite of it. My date and I must have been in sync because we both chose an old-fashioned as our next drink. The sun was beginning to set over Point Loma, and the lights on the two massive aircraft carriers docked at North Island twitched into service. We had some decisions to make.

The portion of the avocado fries was enough for four guests, but we had soldiered forward and taken them down ourselves. We decided to split a wedge salad and an entree. Both my date and I love scallops, so there was really only one choice to be made. The butter-basted Hokkaido Scallops were the obvious choice. This dish was composed of black mussels, both vinegar-cured and pan-seared scallops, corn, potatoes, bacon, potato chowder, and chives. When our bartender arrived to check on our meal, the bowl of scallops was just shy of being licked clean. We were unapologetic about savoring every last bite.

A wedge salad seldom needs description; suffice it to say that it was perfect. The key to a successful wedge is show-stopping ingredients; everything has to be on point, as it is so simple in its makeup. The wedge was the best we had had in recent memory. We left Shorebird feeling content and fulfilled, our taste buds still tingling with the memory of the exquisite meal.

We had an absolutely magical evening. It was my date’s birthday dinner, and we could not have been happier. The journey by ferry, the jaw-dropping views, the fun atmosphere, and the food provided by Shorebird really made for a perfect evening. There are a handful of venues here on the island that offer amazing views of America’s Finest City, but every once in a while, it is nice to sit across the bay and turn your gaze toward home and take in the beauty that is Coronado. I hope you all grab a ride across the bay and experience Shorebird for yourselves. Make sure to catch the sunset.





