Halloween Happening 2025: Candy, costumes & a life-size Candyland

Get ready for some family-friendly fun at the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services annual “Halloween Happening” on Friday, Oct. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. “Ghouls,” “Boos,” and their families are encouraged to dress in costume and head to Spreckels Park to enjoy music, enchanting entertainment, trick-or-treating, “Spooktacular” games, jumpees, crafts, prizes, candy, and activities including a life-size Candyland game at no cost.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well.

Call 619-522-7342 for more details.

The fun continues across the street at the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave., with “The Scooby Doo Halloween Mystery” at 6 pm.





