Coronado crime report: Shoplifting, drug possession, DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

Arrests:

Driving under the influence

Sept. 20: A 49-year-old woman was cited for misdemeanor DUI, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, probation, and license suspension.

Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Sept. 21: A 33-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Each offense carries a penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Petty theft and shoplifting

Sept. 21: A 22-year-old man was taken into custody on three separate felony charges related to theft and shoplifting. Depending on charge enhancement, these can carry penalties of up to three years in jail.

Driving without a license

Sept, 22: A 20-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a license, which carries a penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Driving without a license and violation of motorcycle helmet law

Sept. 23: A 28-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a license and violating motorcycle helmet law. These offenses can carry up to six months in county jail and fines of up to $1,000.

Incidents reported:

September 20 DUI: 2

Noise disturbance: 2

General disturbance: 2

Traffic accident, no injury: 2

Reckless driving: 1

Welfare check: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1 September 21 Vehicle tampering: 1

Petty theft: 2

Stolen vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 2

General disturbance: 1

Grand theft: 1 September 22 Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 4

Vandalism: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Grand theft: 1

Petty theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 1 September 23 General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Trespassing: 1

Grand theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Welfare check: 3

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Reckless driving: 2 September 24 Suspicious vehicle: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Stolen vehicle: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 2

Noise disturbance: 3 September 25 Traffic accident, no injuries: 3

Noise disturbance: 3

Petty theft: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Trespassing: 1 September 26 Suspicious vehicle: 2

General disturbance: 3

Welfare check: 3

Reckless driving: 2

Forgery/fraud: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Noise disturbance: 1





