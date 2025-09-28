Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Coronado Islander Company hosts annual Neptune Olympics

Cadets from Coronado High School NJROTC Islander Company hosted over 125 students at their annual Neptune Olympics competition held on Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Crown Cove Aquatics Center. Courtesy photo: CUSD

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the Coronado High School NJROTC (Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps) Islander Company held its annual Neptune Olympics at the Crown Cove Aquatics Center. The event brought together 11 schools with over 125 cadets from all over Southern California for a spirited day of aquatic competition and teamwork.

The entire program was planned and executed by students. This year’s events featured three main categories: water races, tactical rescue simulations, and beach-based challenges. The race events included the Kayak Race, Surfboard Race, and Paddleboard Race, each testing speed and control in the water. Teams also competed in a coordinated group swim and a creative Sandcastle Building contest.

Courtesy photo: CUSD

NJROTC Cadet Paige Koczan shared, “One of the standout events is the Zodiac Hostage Rescue. In this timed challenge, a seven-person team is split into six rescuers and one hostage. The rescuers paddle a Zodiac boat around a buoy to reach the hostage positioned on another area of the beach. Three team members are sent ashore to retrieve the hostage, with one designated as a ‘casualty’ who must be carried back to the boat. Once the team returns, they assume a plank position with feet touching the Zodiac and conclude with the team’s leader shouting ‘Mission complete, all cadets accounted for Ma’am/Sir!’. Precision, strength, and communication are key, as every second counts.”

At the end of a competitive and high-energy day, Ramona High School took first place overall. “Islander Company considers the 2025 Neptune Olympics to be a resounding success and looks forward to hosting the event again next year, continuing a proud tradition of leadership, camaraderie, and fun on the water,” said Koczan.

The Neptune Olympics is held annually at the beginning of the school year to build camaraderie among the units and help develop teamwork before the more competitive drill and academic events that happen throughout the year.



