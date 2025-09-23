Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Free Pumpkin Painting Activity at the Ferry Landing 🎃

Celebrate the season with an afternoon of festive family fun! On Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm, the Coronado Farmers Market and Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department are hosting a free pumpkin painting event for children ages 12 and under at the scenic Coronado Ferry Landing (201 First Street).

This outdoor gathering is the perfect chance for kids to express their creativity, enjoy the fall spirit, and take home a hand-painted pumpkin. No registration is needed — just drop in and join the fun. Create special Halloween memories with your little ones that you’ll cherish for years to come.

For more information, please call 619-522-7342.

 



