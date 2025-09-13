Avenue of Heroes: William Thomas Wygal

Prepared by: Russ Wygal (son)

William Thomas Wygal was born in Highwood, Illinois, on April 22, 1923. The son of Lawrence and Helen Wygal, Bill graduated from Highland Park High School, where he was a member of the Varsity Basketball team.

Bill enlisted in the Marines in World War II, completing basic training at MCRD in San Diego. He landed with the 2nd Marine Division at Tarawa and served in campaigns on Saipan and Tinian. Bill’s brother, Larry, played football at the University of Iowa and went on to fly B-24 Liberators in Europe. After World War II, Bill bought his first house in Coronado at 612 Ninth St., where he lived until he joined the Army, completing Officer Candidate School, Jump School, and the Infantry Officer course. He then served with the 24th Infantry Division in Japan, which led to a short tour in Korea as part of Task Force Smith. Bill served for 40 days before being wounded and evacuated to Alameda, California. After recuperating, his assignments included duty with the 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment and 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg; aide-de-camp to the commanding general; attaché and parachute instructor with the Military Assistance Advisory Group in Iran; commandant of troops at the Army Language School, Presidio of Monterey; advisor to the South Vietnamese Army with the Military Assistance and Advisory Group in Vietnam; infantry operations officer in Baumholder, Germany; and executive officer with the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

Bill’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts, two Army Commendation Medals, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Glider Badge, and campaign medals for service in World War II Pacific Theater and Korea.

Bill retired in 1964 and moved back to Coronado, beginning a second career in real estate and avidly supporting his sons in sports like T-ball, Pop Warner, Little League and high school athletics. He took them and their friends surfing, fishing, hunting, boating, motorcycling, and skiing, going out of his way to ensure his boys had the opportunities he never had. Bill was an avid golfer, competing in and winning many competitions. He loved his family, his four grandchildren, his friends, Coronado, and his Country. Bill passed away with his family by his side in July 2015 and is interred at Miramar National Cemetery.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





