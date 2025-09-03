Thursday, September 4, 2025
Community News

Coronado landmarks featured in new campaign

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Discover Coronado has fortified its “Wonder All Around” campaign with new photo and video production throughout Coronado Island, capturing the destination’s coastal charm and world-class hospitality. The visuals, taken at key locations, support efforts to attract affluent travelers to Coronado during the off-season.

Photo courtesy of Discover Coronado

The production was led by a longtime creative partner of Discover Coronado, with on-site assistance from the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA).

Campaigns such as this are especially important when inflation and other economic factors are affecting travel plans for corporate groups and leisure visitors.

“The photography captures the essence of what makes Coronado a world-class destination,” said Adriana Villagrana, Project Manager at Discover Coronado, who managed the video session. “It emphasizes that Coronado is a walkable destination with wonders around every corner — from ocean views and historic landmarks to charming neighborhoods and luxury resorts”.

Discover Coronado serves as the official destination marketing organization, strategically positioning Coronado Island as an off-season location for group meetings and leisure visits.



SourceDiscover Coronado

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Sharp Coronado: Pharmacy, Emergency Dept. progress, cardiovascular center, thrift store & more updates

Community News

Coronado community rallies for suicide prevention at third annual Cade’s Day; honors teen’s legacy with scholarships

Community News

Hotel del Coronado returns as presenting sponsor for A Taste of Coronado’s 16th year

Community News

Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta raises more than $500,000 to support hospice homes

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Aug. 21-27, 2025

Business

Pedal & Stem delivers bouquets of joy by bike

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CHS 2025 AP Test Pass Rate Exceeds Pre-Pandemic and Pre-4×4 Numbers

Community News

“Sit a Spell and Play a Tune” Piano Will Hit the Right Note at Community Sing-along

People

Coronado Nursing Students Get a Financial Boost

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Possession of Burglary Tools, Public Intoxication

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Indecent Exposure

News

Woman Dead After Car Crashes into Bay in Coronado

More Local News

Sewage Flows Prompt Beach More Beach Closures in Coronado

News

Sharp Coronado: Pharmacy, Emergency Dept. progress, cardiovascular center, thrift store & more updates

Community News

Oh so close! Coronadan Ryan Seggerman falls one point short of advancing at US Open Tennis Tournament

Sports

Pedal & Stem delivers bouquets of joy by bike

Business

Keeping it fresh at Peohe’s

Community

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
sewage-closures beach sign

Sewage Flows Prompt Beach More Beach Closures in Coronado