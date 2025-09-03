Coronado landmarks featured in new campaign

Discover Coronado has fortified its “Wonder All Around” campaign with new photo and video production throughout Coronado Island, capturing the destination’s coastal charm and world-class hospitality. The visuals, taken at key locations, support efforts to attract affluent travelers to Coronado during the off-season.

The production was led by a longtime creative partner of Discover Coronado, with on-site assistance from the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA).

Campaigns such as this are especially important when inflation and other economic factors are affecting travel plans for corporate groups and leisure visitors.

“The photography captures the essence of what makes Coronado a world-class destination,” said Adriana Villagrana, Project Manager at Discover Coronado, who managed the video session. “It emphasizes that Coronado is a walkable destination with wonders around every corner — from ocean views and historic landmarks to charming neighborhoods and luxury resorts”.

Discover Coronado serves as the official destination marketing organization, strategically positioning Coronado Island as an off-season location for group meetings and leisure visits.





