Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta raises more than $500,000 to support hospice homes

More than 1,200 guests gathered on San Diego Bay for the 22nd Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta, raising over $500,000 in support of Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program.

Hosted in partnership with the Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, the two-day event began with a benefit dinner on Friday evening at the Hotel del Coronado and continued with Saturday’s regatta, filling the bay with color as dozens of sailboats raced in honor of hospice patients and families.

Funds raised will directly support Sharp HospiceCare’s mission of providing compassionate, holistic care for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones. This includes the ongoing expansion of hospice services and the operation of Sharp’s four hospice facilities — BonitaView, LakeView, ParkView, and the newly completed Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway.

“It’s about so much more than end-of-life care,” said Suzi K. Johnson, Vice President of Sharp HospiceCare. “It’s about comfort, dignity, and ensuring that patients and families feel cared for during life’s most tender moments. The generosity we witnessed at this year’s Regatta will have a lasting impact, helping us continue to provide exceptional care across San Diego.”

The Regatta’s success reflects not only the generosity of individual donors, but also the deep commitment of the broader San Diego community to ensuring compassionate care for all. Support from events like this allows Sharp HospiceCare to expand access, strengthen services, and sustain programs that bring peace and comfort to patients and their families.

“The funds raised will help ensure that our hospice homes are fully equipped to provide the highest level of care, while also supporting important programs like grief counseling, integrative therapies and We Honor Veterans,” said Kate Wayne, Vice President of Philanthropy for Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals. “We are deeply grateful to our donors, volunteers, and partners who made this possible.”

Each day, Sharp HospiceCare serves more than 300 patients. While most receive care in their own homes, hospice facilities provide around-the-clock skilled nursing in warm, homelike settings where families can gather, reflect, and find peace during life’s most tender times.

The Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta is San Diego’s largest summertime water event. Since its inception, it has raised millions of dollars to support hospice services and the construction and maintenance of Sharp’s hospice homes throughout the county.





