Bid, connect, and give back with Coronado Rotary Community Auction

Rotarians Stephanie Anderson, Jacqueline Trapp, Sara Cheverton and Brenda Jo Robyn, chairs of the Club’s winetasting and auction. Submitted photo.

Join the Rotary Club of Coronado in raising funds to eradicate polio internationally and combat mental health issues in Coronado. In addition to the club’s traditional cause of ending polio throughout the world, the club has chosen to support Safe Harbor Coronado as a vital resource locally to combat loneliness, depression and suicidal thoughts. You can help!

There’s a limited-time opportunity to bid on unique experiences, sporting activities, and gorgeous art, thanks to the generosity of the City of Coronado, local businesses, and individuals in town and across the bridge.

Bid on items and win at the Community Auction

Through September 8 at 8 pm PT, visit CoronadoRotaryAuction.com to take advantage of amazing opportunities for recreation, fabulous dining, exclusive shopping and sports events (think Padres!) that can be found nowhere else. You can arrange for a family photo, take over a local restaurant, or have Santa visit your family for an hour on Christmas Eve!. This bidding opportunity is offered in conjunction with Coronado Rotary’s annual winetasting event to be held September 6. Winetasting tickets are sold out but everyone can still participate by bidding on these one-of-a-kind opportunities!

