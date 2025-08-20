Wheels Over Water: Bike the Bay is a Rare Ride Across the Bridge

San Diego’s favorite summer cycling tradition returns for its 18th year. Bike the Bay is set for Sunday, August 24, at 7 and 8 am, offering riders the rare and thrilling opportunity to pedal across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and experience the beauty of the Bayshore Bikeway on a fully supported, non-competitive ride.

A fundraiser for the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, the ride highlights the region’s commitment to active transportation, community connection, and scenic exploration. The 25-mile route winds through five cities and along San Diego’s waterfront, making it perfect for casual riders, families, and experienced cyclists alike. Class 1 & 2 e-bikes are welcome too.

“This event isn’t just about the ride—it’s about celebrating the joy of cycling in San Diego County and supporting safer streets for everyone year-round,” said Chloé Lauer, Executive Director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition.

“We’re humbled and proud to have been able to offer this annual ride every year since 2007 and provide the support to the Bike Coalition. It’s become a great Summer tradition,” reflected Andy Hanshaw, Bike the Bay Founder.

Registration includes a post-ride festival with food trucks, a lively beer garden and entertainment at the start/finish line at Embarcadero Marina, plus plenty of photo ops from the bridge and beyond.

Bike the Bay donates a portion of the proceeds to support the Bicycle Coalition’s education, advocacy, and outreach programs.

For registration, route info, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.bikethebay.net.





