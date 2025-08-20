Indigenous Play about Revitalizing the Tijuana River Valley to Premiere in San Diego

The Eyaay Ahuun Foundation will present the new play, “Shuuluk Wechuwvi – Where Lightning Was Born,” at San Diego’s Spark Studio Soundstage with its first two performances on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The Kumeyaay play envisions revitalization of the Tijuana River Valley and Estuary, which suffers from rampant pollution and a sewage crisis. The Kumeyaay/Kumiai are the Indigenous people of present-day San Diego County and northern Baja.

The story follows Lucky, a disillusioned teen and passionate gamer, as he’s guided by his uncle (a Native Veteran scientist), Water and Daisy on a transformative journey that explores his Kumeyaay heritage and his potential as an environmental activist.

Initially resistant, Lucky is pulled away from his screen and into the story of the Tijuana River Estuary and the deep Kumeyaay connections to the land.

As he begins to see the parallels between his gaming instincts and real-world action, Lucky embraces his true name, Shuuluk, meaning “Lightning,” and realizes that his voice holds power. Inspired by his people, new friendships, and the natural world, Lucky commits to using that power to protect the land and share the stories that have always lived within him.

Written by award-winning playwright Mabelle Reynoso, with production art and accompanying comic book illustrations by her sister Zulema Reynoso, the project is part of the KNAPP-Tijuana and Otay River Valley revitalization effort and confronts decades of environmental degradation, economic disinvestment, and fractured planning in the region on both sides of the border.

The story is told not with despair, but with hope toward collective healing and ecological repair.

“As daughters of the borderlands, we believe storytelling is one of our most powerful inheritances,” wrote Zulema and Mabelle Reynoso. “Through this project, we honor the Tijuana River Estuary—not just as a place, but as a living archive of resilience, culture, and community. Our stories preserve history, carry tradition, and remind us that our voices, joined together, shape the legacy we leave behind.”

The cast features Kumeyaay, Payómkawichum, and Yaqui actors. The project is part of the Kumeyaay Native Arts Pathway Program (KNAPP) and is presented and curated by the Eyaay Ahuun Foundation (Johnny Bear Contreras, (Founder) and Pilialoha Estall, (Executive Director)), and sponsored by the Prebys Foundation and Casa Familiar.

“The Eyaay Ahuun Foundation is very honored to present ‘Shuuluk Wechuvwi,’ “ said Johnny Bear Contreras. “It has been a long time coming! This production (the play together with the comic book) is the first of its kind for our Native people, and hopefully the beginning of many more.”

The play is produced by Teatro Las Hermanas, a collective of teatristas co-founded by Mabelle and Zulema Reynoso and “Shuuluk Wechuwvi” Director Tori Rice. The first public performances will be held on August 23 at 1 and 5 pm at San Diego’s Spark Studio Soundstage, 8283 Ronson Road, San Diego, CA 92111. The event is free, space is limited, and reservations are required and available here.

Each of Saturday’s showings will be preceded by panel discussion with local experts with Kumeyaay cultural practitioners and Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve (TRNERR) researchers.





