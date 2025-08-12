Coronado Nursing Students Get a Financial Boost

On July 22, the homegrown Coronado nursing scholarship program named in honor of Katy Green and Cathy McJannet held its summer recognition event at Sharp Coronado Hospital. Eight students, all current hospital employees, received scholarships to advance their nursing educations. $64,000 has been awarded since the first disbursement in July of 2022. Thirty-one scholarships have been awarded to date. Of these, sixteen awardees have completed their nursing programs.

What’s unique about this project is that it is a scholarship program administered by Coronado nurses for Coronado nurses. It is funded by donations from Coronado residents and it only supports Sharp Coronado Hospital’s employees.

The idea for Coronado to grow its own nurses was the brainchild of local couple Wendy McGuire and Dev Purkayastha. Already donors for the hospital, they were inspired by retired nurses Katy Green and Cathy McJannet who had a combined 70+ years of service in Coronado. By seeding the growth aspirations of current employees, McGuire and Purkayastha saw the opportunity to directly invest in Coronado’s healthcare future.

Nursing education programs can cost up to $70,000. For someone working full time, often with a family, it can be overwhelming to juggle the time and financial commitment. Cathy McJannet emphasizes, “These nurses are part of a work family, with a team of people who are cheering them on to achieve their goals. They feel valued here at our hospital.”

The eight recipients are pursing all levels of advancement and are employed across many departments of the hospital. Sophia Alzaidi just received her Registered Nurse (RN) degree and is starting on a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Carolynn Clapp is working towards nursing school graduation in 2026. Blanca Gutierrez and Cristina Noriega are both starting nursing school this month. Gabby Lococo and MacKenna Shaw are both pursing an accelerated BSN, with completion planned for 2026. Kyle Stich is working on a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with emphasis in Leadership, with a planned graduation date in 2027. Brianna Hansen is pursuing an MSN degree, to be completed in 2027.

The July ceremony was especially meaningful for Sophia Alzaidi. As part of the program, Cathy McJannet personally gives each new RN a nursing pin. “Cathy makes everyone feel so special with the pinning ceremony,” Alzaidi said. “Being at a small hospital, there is only a small group of students. You feel important. It is also wonderful to meet the donors face to face.”

While McGuire and Purkayastha provided the ground floor nest egg for the scholarship fund, other residents are joining the effort. If you are interested in donating, you can do so online via the Coronado Hospital Foundation website at www.Sharp.com/give/Coronado-foundation. Select “Nursing Scholarship Program: Support Our Nurses” to target your donation. Additionally, hospital employees can donate to the fund via a payroll deduction. For more information about the program, contact Sandy Gross at the Coronado Hospital Foundation at 619-522-3766 or [email protected].





