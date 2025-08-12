Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Possession of Burglary Tools, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Aug. 2 to Aug. 8
Arrests:
DUI
Aug. 2: An 18-year-old man was ciited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol while under the age of 21, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.
Driving with a suspended license
Aug 2: A 35-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended license, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Receiving stolen property
Aug. 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for receiving stolen property. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to one year in county jail or up to three years in state prison. He was also cited for a misdemeanor violation of state tobacco laws.
Public intoxication
Aug. 2: A 38-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Public intoxication
Aug. 2: An 18-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Unlicensed driver
Aug. 2: A 19-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a valid license, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Violation of a restraining order
Aug. 3: A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Public intoxication
Aug. 4: An 18-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication. The charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Public intoxication
Aug. 4: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication and referred to another authority. The charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Receiving stolen property
Aug. 4: A 43-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for receiving stolen property and violating parole. Receiving stolen property carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, while a parole violation may result in return to custody without bail.
Outstanding warrant
Aug. 5: A 46-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges related to an outstanding warrant. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.
Possession of burglary tools, appropriation of lost property
Aug. 5: A 34-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for possessing burglary tools and for appropriating lost property, a crime that occurs when a person finds lost property, knows or should have known who the rightful owner is, and keeps it for personal use or gain without making a reasonable attempt to find the true owner. Each charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Public intoxication
Aug. 5: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
DUI
Aug. 6: A 19-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence while under age 21, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, and license suspension.
Criminal threats
Aug. 7: A 47-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for making criminal threats. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.
Incidents reported:
August 2
- DUI: 1
- Petty theft: 3
- Reckless driving: 3
- Trespassing: 2
- Battery: 1
- Noise disturbance: 3
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
August 3
- Petty theft: 3
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Battery report: 1
- General disturbance: 1
August 4
- Grand theft: 3
- Petty theft: 1
- Stolen vehicle: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 2
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Drunk in public: 1
- Welfare check: 4
August 5
- Drunk in public: 1
- Petty theft: 3
- Sexual assault: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 3
- Reckless driving: 2
Traffic accident, no injuries: 3
August 6
- Burglary (unfounded): 1
- Grand theft: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Welfare check: 1
August 7
- Drunk in public: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- Criminal threats: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Driving under the influence: 1
- Welfare check: 3
August 8
- Vandalism: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Grand theft (unfounded): 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Trespassing: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1