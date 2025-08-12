Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Possession of Burglary Tools, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

Arrests:

DUI

Aug. 2: An 18-year-old man was ciited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol while under the age of 21, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Driving with a suspended license

Aug 2: A 35-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended license, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Receiving stolen property

Aug. 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for receiving stolen property. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to one year in county jail or up to three years in state prison. He was also cited for a misdemeanor violation of state tobacco laws.

Public intoxication

Aug. 2: A 38-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public intoxication

Aug. 2: An 18-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Unlicensed driver

Aug. 2: A 19-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a valid license, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Violation of a restraining order

Aug. 3: A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public intoxication

Aug. 4: An 18-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication. The charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public intoxication

Aug. 4: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication and referred to another authority. The charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Receiving stolen property

Aug. 4: A 43-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for receiving stolen property and violating parole. Receiving stolen property carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, while a parole violation may result in return to custody without bail.

Outstanding warrant

Aug. 5: A 46-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges related to an outstanding warrant. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.

Possession of burglary tools, appropriation of lost property

Aug. 5: A 34-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for possessing burglary tools and for appropriating lost property, a crime that occurs when a person finds lost property, knows or should have known who the rightful owner is, and keeps it for personal use or gain without making a reasonable attempt to find the true owner. Each charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public intoxication

Aug. 5: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

DUI

Aug. 6: A 19-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence while under age 21, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, and license suspension.

Criminal threats

Aug. 7: A 47-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for making criminal threats. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

August 2

DUI: 1

Petty theft: 3

Reckless driving: 3

Trespassing: 2

Battery: 1

Noise disturbance: 3

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

August 3

Petty theft: 3

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 1

Trespassing: 1

Battery report: 1

General disturbance: 1

August 4

Grand theft: 3

Petty theft: 1

Stolen vehicle: 1

Forgery/fraud: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Noise disturbance: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1

General disturbance: 2

Drunk in public: 1

Welfare check: 4

August 5

Drunk in public: 1

Petty theft: 3

Sexual assault: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 3

Reckless driving: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 3

August 6

Burglary (unfounded): 1

Grand theft: 1

Petty theft: 1

Reckless driving: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Welfare check: 1

August 7

Drunk in public: 1

Vandalism: 1

Criminal threats: 1

Reckless driving: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Driving under the influence: 1

Welfare check: 3

August 8

Vandalism: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Petty theft: 1

Grand theft (unfounded): 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Trespassing: 1

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 1





