Serving Up Fun: Annual Crown Cup Tennis Tournament is Back

One of Coronado’s most anticipated tennis events of the year is back this fall.

“The Crown Cup Doubles Tournament returns September 13-14, and it promises to be fun, competitive, and full of community spirit,” said Duane Weekly, Coronado Tennis Association (CTA) President. “Hosted by the Coronado Tennis Association, this is Coronado’s only locally affiliated tournament – and it’s your chance to shine while supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit the non-profit CTA helping youth tennis programs and the local tennis community thrive.”

Winners will receive a special prize and their names engraved on the prestigious Crown Cup trophy, proudly displayed at the Coronado Tennis Center Clubhouse.

For more information visit www.coronadotennis.org or email [email protected].

