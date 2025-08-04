Craft Beer, Tacos, Sunshine, Repeat, A Daddy Day Trip

When my children were young, I was always looking for a fun day trip with them, a place that was as exciting for them as it was for me. Because Mom needs a break every once in a while. I found just such a place this past weekend at Hess and Quiero in Seaport Village. Too bad my children are all grown up. The Hess, Quiero motto is “Craft Beer, Tacos, Sunshine, Repeat.” I say yes to all of that. Let the journey begin.

The adventure kicks off with a thrilling ferry ride, offering a breathtaking view of America’s Finest City. The anticipation of this journey is sure to get your heart racing. On the weekends, the ferries start at 9:30 and run every hour to the Broadway Pier, which is what you want for Seaport Village. Return trips from Broadway Pier to Coronado are every hour on the hour.

Once off the ferry and on your way to Seaport Village, you will pass the Midway Museum. If you have not been, treat yourself. Many of our neighbors here on the island are retired Navy and serve as docents; they have a wealth of knowledge.

Is anyone getting hungry? My girlfriend Georgia and I made a beeline for the Hess and Quiero collaboration. We placed our order, took a number, and headed to the upper deck. The upper deck offers sweeping views of the bay and a great view of Coronado.

It was beer thirty already, we had a Hop Cloud IPA and a Grapefruit Solis. We sipped our beers and took in all the fun things that surrounded us. Georgia noted that Tuna Harbor Dockside Market is open from 8:30 am to 1 pm on Saturday, or until sold out, so you need to get there early. Next Saturday, we will bring a small cooler to take home fish for dinner. Georgia also noticed how close we were to the Carousel and Ben and Jerry’s. Fun activities will make the kids happy.

The food arrived, and my eyes widened at the sight of the spread. We met the owner, Hector, who guided us to some of his favorite items. I couldn’t resist the “Big Dog,” a bacon-wrapped sausage, a nostalgic treat reminiscent of late-night Tijuana. Georgia, on the other hand, went for tacos, the “Chicali” and the special taco for July called the “Flor de Calabaza.” The joy of discovering these new flavors was truly an adventure.

We split on which taco was our favorite. I loved the Chicali, as it combined two of my favorite taco ingredients, mashed potatoes and grilled steak. Add to the taco onions, poblano peppers, and melted asadero cheese, and you have a party held together by a hand-pressed corn tortilla. Georgia preferred the special taco consisting of a golden fried squash blossom over a bed of melted asadero cheese, baby portobello mushrooms, and poblano peppers. All this topped with tomato, cilantro, microgreens, and a Serrano aioli. It was not an easy decision as they were so different and both so flavorful.

I was so busy enjoying my hot dog and tasting tacos that I didn’t notice Georgia eating the lion’s share of the ceviche we ordered. The “Holy-Viche” as they call it on the menu, consists of mahi-mahi, pico de gallo, mango, corn, avocado, and cucumber. By the time I finished my hot dog, we had to request more chips.

I am ashamed to say the party didn’t end there. We noticed that Quiero is open early for breakfast, so we grabbed an order of “Chilaquiles Verdes” before breakfast ended. Breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11:30 am on Saturday and Sunday. Getting there early is the way to go when heading over to Tuna Harbor Dockside Market. The Chilaquiles Verdes were a delightful combination of crispy tortilla chips, tangy green salsa, creamy crema, and melted cheese. Were the Chilaquiles good? Chips covered in all that good stuff for breakfast? Yes, it was delicious.

We ordered another round of beers, the Good to Go IPA and a Pershing Pils. We had to let the food settle, and we wanted to enjoy the view a little longer before we gave up our amazing spot on the upper deck. Thank goodness we had to walk back to the ferry. It gave us a chance to walk off some of the excellent food and drink we had overindulged in.

With Hector at the helm of Quiero and the kind crew at Hess, they will certainly be seeing us again. Next Saturday, we’ll be back, enjoying breakfast at Quiero, and having a cooler full of fish for dinner from Tuna Harbor Market. This next trip will be the “repeat” part of their motto. The satisfaction of a well-spent day was palpable as we planned our return.

More good news is that Quiero and Hess have another fun setup in Imperial Beach along the waterfront. No matter how you choose to leave the island, there is Craft Beer, Tacos, and Sunshine waiting for you. Ask for Hector and tell him we sent you. I hope to see you on the ferry or down The Strand soon. Cheers!





