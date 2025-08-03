Rodney Bruce Neilson (1965–2025)

Submitted by the family

Rodney Bruce Neilson

April 9, 1965 – July 15, 2025

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rod Neilson, a beloved husband and father, a dedicated Marine, and a cherished member of the Coronado community. Rod departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of service, camaraderie, and an unshakeable zest for life.

Born with a spirit of adventure, Rod answered the call to serve his country, embarking on a distinguished 21-year career in the United States Marine Corps. A proud Leatherneck, he rose through the ranks, demonstrating unwavering commitment and courage across multiple deployments, including Somalia, Republic of Georgia, and Operation Iraqi Freedom (where he met his best friend, Sarah). His time in the Marines forged him into a man of integrity, discipline, and profound loyalty—qualities he carried into every facet of his life.

Rod was born in Camp Lejeune and spent most of his life in North Carolina before moving to San Diego in 2011. Rod quickly became a familiar and treasured face. An avid surfer, he found solace and joy in the waves, often sharing his passion by volunteering with youth surf programs and supporting wounded warrior surfing initiatives. His deep connection to the Marine Corps never waned; he was a founding member establishing the Coronado Marine Corps League, providing a vital hub for fellow Marines and their families.

Rod was also a pillar of the local social scene. He started the Coronado Dart League, where his competitive and mentoring spirit was always matched by his infectious laughter. Many will fondly remember evenings spent at Rod’s garage, where he continued the J Avenue tradition of hosting the iconic Island Beer Club, fostering friendships and lively conversation. Rod truly never met a stranger. His warm smile, genuine curiosity, and willingness to lend a hand meant he made friends effortlessly, and his generosity knew no bounds—he would truly do anything for anyone.

Rod Neilson lived a life defined by purpose, passion, and an extraordinary capacity for kindness. While he will be profoundly missed, his spirit will live on in the waves he rode, the community he built, and the countless lives he touched with his unwavering friendship and support.

Rod is survived by his wife, Sarah, his daughter, Morgan, countless friends and Marines. A paddle out is scheduled for Saturday, August 9 followed by a Celebration of Life at the Coronado VFW. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to contribute, donations can be made to the Coronado Marine Corps League in Rod’s name (coronadomarines.org).

Semper Fi, Rod

