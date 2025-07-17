Thursday, July 17, 2025
Not All Heroes Wear Angst: “Superman’s” Fresh Take

3 min.
Caroline Minchella
As a moviegoer, my first instinct isn’t to run to the theatre for a superhero film. There’s a special place in my childhood for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Christian Bale’s Batman, but the CGI-laden battles and formulaic romances of the sprawling Marvel and DC universes never quite pulled me in. So I didn’t expect to be swayed by the capes and tights of James Gunn’s “Superman” reboot. And yet, I was pleasantly surprised. Despite embracing many of the usual superhero tropes — messy plotting, massive battles, and a love story that doesn’t break new ground, Gunn’s “Superman” manages to feel fresh and fun. It’s a reminder that not every film, and not every moment, needs to carry the weight of the world. Sometimes, a movie can just be a blast.

“Superman” quite literally plunges us into its plot. There’s no origin story here: we meet Clark Kent established as a beloved metahuman destined to protect mankind (right down to the squirrels). His popularity is waning after a failed attempt to prevent a war, and the film opens with Superman reeling from his first real defeat. Enter Krypto the Superdog, who rescues his master with chaotic energy and zero training — a clear signal that this isn’t a movie that wants to take itself too seriously.

As the story unfolds, it’s worth noting David Corenswet (who had me convinced he was Henry Cavill for a good stretch of the film) for delivering a pitch-perfect take on the classic do-gooder, perfectly-coiffed Superman we know and love. He nails that earnest charm without tipping into parody (a tough balance in a genre that often leans too far into either grit or camp). As he waltzes into the Daily Planet, hiding in plain sight behind iconic glasses, it’s hard not to like him. It’s a disguise fans have become accustomed to since Superman’s inception, but somehow Corenswet sells it with such sincerity that you — and Lois Lane — go along with it.

Enter Lex Luthor, played by a red-carpet-ready and obsessively driven Nicholas Hoult. His singular mission: destroy the epitome of brawn with brains, tech, and manipulation. Surrounded by sleek LuthorCorp specialists, he’s cashing in on defense contracts to make billions while secretly building countermeasures to exploit Superman’s every vulnerability. As Luthor manipulates public perception to turn the world against Superman, we meet Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) — a trio of metahumans who function as the Robins to Superman’s Batman.

Naturally, chaos ensues. Superman is captured, beaten, and locked inside a pocket universe of Luthor’s design, filled with political prisoners — including a woman jailed for blogging against Luthor and a family separated for trying to reunite. The social commentary lands with surprising clarity, especially in a film that features superdogs and monsters. All the while, the public grapples with a central question: Who’s the real threat, and who deserves their trust?

Yes, the film leans into the usual superhero ingredients: a star-studded ensemble (Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Merced, and even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Bradley Cooper cameo), over-the-top villainy, and a few sprawling subplots that threaten to unravel. But it’s also cute, self-aware, and entertaining. In the end, “Superman” works because it doesn’t try to be the darkest or most profound superhero film — it just tries to be a good time. It has humor, heart, and just enough bite to feel relevant. And sometimes, especially in a genre that’s become weighed down by its own myth-making, that’s more than enough to save the day.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Action/Sci-fi
Director: James Gunn
Actors: Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet, Nathan Fillon, Edi Gathedi, Skyler Gisondo, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced
Run Time: 2 hrs, 9 min
Rating: PG-13 for Action, Violence & Language



