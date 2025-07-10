Thursday, July 10, 2025
Fork n’ Film Debuts at Hotel del Coronado

The Hotel del Coronado is debuting Fork n’ Film at The Del this summer, with the first events happening this weekend.

Fork n’ Film is a new cinematic dining residency launching with Disney·Pixar’s “Ratatouille.” Picture this: a gourmet, multi-course menu perfectly timed to scenes from the beloved film, all served inside one of the hotel’s most atmospheric historic venues, The Laundry.

The film-inspired tasting menu will unfold scene by scene. In this immersive experience, guests quite literally taste the movie. The team of creative chefs designed a multi-course, pre-set menu which is enhanced by specially crafted cocktails or mocktails. Each dish is choreographed to arrive exactly when its inspiration appears onscreen, transforming dinner and a movie into a full sensory journey.

Tickets for “Ratatouille” are available for purchase here on select dates between July 11 and August 9.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

