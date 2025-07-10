Fork n’ Film Debuts at Hotel del Coronado

The Hotel del Coronado is debuting Fork n’ Film at The Del this summer, with the first events happening this weekend.

Fork n’ Film is a new cinematic dining residency launching with Disney·Pixar’s “Ratatouille.” Picture this: a gourmet, multi-course menu perfectly timed to scenes from the beloved film, all served inside one of the hotel’s most atmospheric historic venues, The Laundry.

The film-inspired tasting menu will unfold scene by scene. In this immersive experience, guests quite literally taste the movie. The team of creative chefs designed a multi-course, pre-set menu which is enhanced by specially crafted cocktails or mocktails. Each dish is choreographed to arrive exactly when its inspiration appears onscreen, transforming dinner and a movie into a full sensory journey.

Tickets for “Ratatouille” are available for purchase here on select dates between July 11 and August 9.





