West Coast Iron Works to Perform at CHS All-Class Reunion

Back in 1967, a small group of music-loving high school students from Coronado got together and started a group known as the West Coast Ironworks.

58 years later – they’re still here and haven’t missed a beat.

The longest running band in San Diego, the West Coast Ironworks continue to share their passion with the community they sprang from.

On Thursday, July 3, the award-winning group will perform at Coronado’s All-Class Reunion, taking place at Feast and Fareway, located at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course, 2000 Visalia Row. The event begins at 7:30 pm. The entry fee is $10, or $25 which includes food. The event brings together WCIW groupies, who first heard them play in the early days and have continued to relish their legendary four-part vocal harmonies, as well as music lovers of all ages who come to enjoy the unforgettable tunes of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Performing with the group will be Rich Heinz, John Chambers, Ric Lee, Gary Maltby, and Dave Gilbert.

