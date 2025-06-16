Monday, June 16, 2025
Community News

The Fourth Annual Coronado 4th of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Show off your patriotic pride as you adorn your home in red, white and blue!

Entry information for the fourth annual Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest is available on the Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) website. Nominate your own home, or nominate a friend or neighbor’s home. Sign up today.

The winner will receive 10 grandstand tickets (with covered seating) for the 2025 4th of July Parade.

CONTEST RULES:

• Participation is open to all residents of Coronado
• Homes must be decorated and entry applications received by June 24, 2025
Judging will occur on June 26 and June 27, 2025
• The winner will receive 10 Grandstand tickets for the Parade (covered seating), additional prizes are possible
• Participants agree to have a photo of their decorated home on the CFOJ website, with the winner’s winning info featured at the parade.

The winner will be announced the week of July 4 on the CFOJ website, local news, social media, and also at the Independence Day Parade!

JUDGING CRITERIA:

A panel led by Coronado Floral Association 2025 Home Front Judging Co-Chairs Kelly Kindorf and Lori P. Smith will be judging homes based on a point system (1-5) using the following criteria:

Creativity – unique design and creative use of decorations
Display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc. Each entry must include an American Flag and at least three additional patriotic elements (flags, bunting, pinwheels, flowers, lighting, etc.)
Overall presentation

2024 Winners:

Coronado Fourth of July 2024 Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest Winners







