Earth Is Still a Good Place to Crash: “Lilo & Stitch” Lives On

In a sea of live-action remakes that fall by the wayside, Disney’s 2025 “Lilo & Stitch” stands out as one of the more spirited. Directed with clear affection for (if not in many ways a copy of) its animated predecessor, this version recaptures the chaotic charm of the original 2002 series while offering a surprisingly heartfelt take on themes of grief and belonging.

The film stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, a clever and emotionally volatile six-year-old coping with the loss of her parents, and Sydney Agudong as her older sister Nani, whose grounded performance captures both the warmth and the strain of holding their family together. Kealoha shines as Lilo, a devilishly fun yet misunderstood girl whose misbehavior is shaped as much by grief as it is by being ostracized by her peers. It makes sense she finds solace in a creature even more alienated than she is: Stitch, the misfit “Experiment 626” with an affinity for destruction—and the Galaxy’s Most Wanted.

Stitch, voiced once again by Chris Sanders, retains his anarchic charm and slapstick unpredictability. Watching him crash into Lilo’s life is as fun as ever—though at times it does feel a bit rushed. Overall, the duo’s dynamic fuels the film’s best moments, striking a balance between madcap hilarity and emotional resonance. Stitch’s destructive energy softens as he’s pulled into Lilo’s orbit, and the film nails all the fun that comes from watching an agent of chaos slowly discover he has a heart.

Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen as Jumba Jookiba and Pleakley, respectively, offer comic relief that doesn’t overshadow the main narrative. Their performances are in step with the animated version but tweaked enough for the live-action format, injecting fresh energy without losing the original humor. The film’s visual style deserves special mention too. While computer-generated elements are inevitably part of the experience, the CGI is used with restraint. Stitch looks animated but tangible, and the lush Hawaiian backdrop grounds the action in a real sense of place.

While there are elements where “Lilo & Stitch” relies on nostalgia and orchestrated mayhem, it’s sweet without being sugary and funny without being (too) frantic. It adheres closely to the spirit of the message that made the series so beloved—“Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten”—though there are some updates to the ending which have split viewers.

Big picture, “Lilo & Stitch” isn’t flawless, but it shines with warmth, humor, and an honest look at the unexpected ways families are formed and held together. Younger Millennials and Gen Z viewers who grew up with the original will feel a warm flood of childhood memories, and a new generation of kids will likely be begging their parents for a Stitch plushie.

Genre: Family/Comedy

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Actors: Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere, Kaipo Dudoit, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Hill, Maia Kealoha, Billy Magnussen, Chris Sanders

Run Time: 1 hr, 48 min

Rating: PG for Action, Peril & Thematic Elements





