David Throop Returns to Lead Coronado High School Water Polo Program

Coronado High School is thrilled to welcome Coach Throop back and looks forward to an exciting new chapter in the school’s proud aquatics tradition.

Former Coronado High School water polo coach David Throop will return for the 2025-26 school year as head coach of the boys and girls varsity teams.

“We are happy to welcome back David Throop, who brings not only extensive coaching experience but also a deep familiarity with our program and community,” said CHS Athletic Director Aaron Brooks. “His commitment to honoring the program’s legacy and continuing its growth is a great fit for our student-athletes.”

Coach Throop, who previously led CHS water polo programs and served in various coaching and administrative roles from 1991–2015 and again from 2019–2021, brings decades of experience across high school, college, and national development programs.

“I’m excited to rejoin the Coronado aquatics community and to be part of the rich history and tradition of water polo here,” said Throop. “Working with talented and dedicated student-athletes is an honor, and I look forward to helping them grow not only as competitors but as individuals prepared to navigate life’s challenges.”

Coach Throop emphasizes the importance of a collaborative approach to long-term athlete development. He will work closely with junior varsity coach Matt Finley and support youth water polo programs to strengthen the water polo pipeline that begins with the youngest swimmers and builds through high school. “Utilizing and collaborating with the amazing resources available is an incredible opportunity for the teams in 2025 and beyond,” he said.

Throop’s coaching philosophy focuses on holistic athlete development, with an emphasis on individual growth, team culture, and character. He also values the role of community support and booster engagement. “Collaboration with parents, administrators, and groups like ISF helps create a support system that allows our teams to thrive,” he said.

Throop began coaching in 1987 and has led programs at Mount Miguel and Granite Hills High Schools, Mesa College, the University of Hawaii, and the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program. He is a multiple-time CIF Champion and has been recognized with honors including CIF Coach of the Year, Women’s ODP Coach of the Year, and CUSD Coach of the Year.

Outside the pool, Throop enjoys spending time at home with his family, keeping busy with his eight year old son David Kai, a third grader at Village Elementary, and two year old daughter Stevie. “With young kids, there’s not much time for outside activities these days,” he laughed.

Coronado High School is thrilled to welcome Coach Throop back and looks forward to an exciting new chapter in the school’s proud aquatics tradition.



SourceCoronado Unified School District

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

