Oodles of Noodles, Weekly Trips to OB Noodle House

Clyde Van Arsdall
Have you ever had a go-to spot, a place where you are a regular? I frequent many spots, but OB Noodle House Bar 1502 is like a magnet that draws me in. I am good for three to four trips a month. The food is fun and unpretentious, the service is on point, and the staff love to dole out heaping portions of hospitality. 

Bar 1502 Ocean Beach, California.

The Noodle House has always been a family affair for us. My son Charlie and I fell in love with noodles at the original location when he was about 12 years old and we have been visiting as a family ever since. When Charlie turned 21 he knew exactly where he wanted to go.

My son Charlie ,12 years old, eating Summer Shrimp at the Original OB Noodle House.

When I go to Bar 1502 I always sit at the bar; I know my bartenders by name as they do mine. Everyone behind the bar is a seasoned professional, but Jake and Tracy stand out. Jake will see me coming and have a freshly tapped IPA waiting for me as I sit down. Jake remembers not only what I like to order, but he remembers what my girlfriend and our kids like to drink and eat. Tracy has a wealth of knowledge behind the bar; he makes fun mocktails for my kids. Tracy will gladly walk you through the various whiskeys that populate the shelves, and his knowledge of the vast lineup of local craft beers that the Noodle House has on tap is second to none.

A bowl of Pho (#10 Steak and Brisket) at Bar 1502.

Bar 1502 has an expansive selection of phở (Vietnamese beef noodle soup) and other delicious offerings, from fun small bites to rice and noodle dishes. I still order phở on an overcast day or occasionally when I find myself there in the evening, but lately, a few other dishes have captured my attention.

Garlic Chicken Wings, best wings in San Diego.

No trip would be complete without ordering the garlic chicken wings; these are by far some of the best wings in San Diego. If you know of better wings, please let me know. The wings are deep-fried until crisp and crunchy, delivering a satisfying garlic punch. Tangy ranch accompanies the wings with a healthy amount of cilantro sprinkled over them. I love to dip the wings in the ranch and get as much cilantro as possible to stick to the wings before digging in.

Sizzling Fish at Bar 1502.

The next dish is hard to write about, as I can close my eyes and smell it as if I were there. I am talking about the sizzling fish. This simple white fish filet is seared with garlic and ginger, topped with cilantro, served on a sizzle platter, and accompanied by a bowl of white rice. The fragrance is heavenly, and I love adding bits of rice to the sizzle platter to soak up the oils that pool around the sides of the fish. This dish is so simple but oh so delicious. I was hooked once I cheated on my usual bowl of phở (the number 10, rare steak and well-done brisket). I have not been back to phở in quite some time. 

Pork and Vegetable Dry Chow Fun at Bar 1502.

The pork vegetable dry chow fun is another dish that never fails to satisfy. This plate of wide noodles in a thick brown sauce exudes comfort. The noodles are perfect for Bar 1502’s homemade chili saté sauce, some of the best in San Diego. It’s a dish that always leaves me feeling content and satisfied. 

My son Charlie celebrating his 21st birthday at Bar 1502.

If I don’t get wings, which is rare, I love the egg rolls. The eggrolls are served with a side of nuoc cham, a sweet, sour, and savory sauce made with fish sauce, sugar, water, and lime. In addition to the nuoc cham, lettuce and cilantro are provided to wrap the warm, crisp rolls in. The cool leafy lettuce gives a nice contrast to the crip warm eggroll and aids in the retention of sauce when you dip it in the nuoc cham.  I know where I’m going to lunch today. 

If you decide on phở, the 1502 special featuring American-style Kobe Wagyu Beef is the way to go. You can’t go wrong with the house special fried rice, either. The Saigon fried rice is served with Chinese broccoli, beef, shrimp, sausage, egg, and assorted vegetables with chili saté. The price range for these dishes are from $17 to $20. I could go on about the food, but you should discover it yourself. 

The original OB Noodle House.

OB Noodle House has three separate venues. The OG OB Noodle House & Sake Bar is at 2218 Cable Street. This is the original, and it is small but packs a punch. The second location is Bar 1502, located at 4993 Niagara Ave. (1502 stands for OB, O being the 15th letter in the alphabet, and B being the second letter in the alphabet 02).  This location has a nice selection of sake but specializes in whiskey. The space is wide open and airy with roll-up garage doors and an outdoor patio. The last spot is The Holding Company, located at 5046 Newport Ave. The Holding Company is a music venue with food, drink, and a killer rooftop deck perfect for catching the sunset. The operating hours for the two noodle houses are 12-10 pm seven days a week, with happy hour from 1-6 pm daily. The Holding Company is closed Mondays and Tuesdays and open Wednesday through Friday from 4 pm to 2 am and Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 am.

Don’t leave without a peanut butter shot, no matter what location you visit. It is like shooting a liquid Reese’s peanut butter cup. These are creamy little shots of heaven; the recipe is a well-guarded secret. The Noodle House people invented what is now Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, and their Old Fashioned, which they make with this and mole bitters, is magic in a glass. 

The Skrewball Whisky bus parked somewhere in OB.

What are you waiting for? It’s Ocean Beach. The water is clean, the people are quirky, and the restaurants and bars are eclectic and fun. OB also has a Farmers Market every Wednesday evening starting at 4 pm. Go for the fresh produce, stay for dinner at the Noodle House. I hope to see you there. 

 



