Coronado’s Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Celebrates 50 Years

Coronado Times Staff
Attendees salute during the national anthem at Naval Special Warfare Group 1’s (NSWG-1) 50th anniversary ceremony, May 22, 2025, at the Silver Strand Training Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Perlman)

The Coronado-based Naval Special Warfare Group 1 (NSWG-1) celebrated its 50th anniversary this spring.

Warfighters from every era of American combat since the Vietnam War gathered with past and current teammates, civilians, and combat support on May 22 to mark the milestone.

Established on April 1, 1975, NSWG-1 was created in response to a directive from Washington, D.C., instructing the Commander of Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet (now called U.S. Pacific Fleet) to establish a permanent home for the group at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

“Having spent many years on both the active-duty side and in the private sector, I can say with utmost confidence that there is no other community like NSWG-1,” said retired NSWG-1 Command Master Chief Jason Tuschen. “We demand excellence and uphold our values. Our organization’s operators, sailors, and civilians prioritize selfless service, which makes NSWG-1 exceptional and contributes to its success – and what will keep the organization relevant for another 50 years.”

Naval special operations date back to 1942, when the Amphibious Scouts and Raiders and the Naval Demolition Unit were formed to conduct critical missions during Operation Torch, the Allied invasion of North Africa. These units laid the foundation for the modern SEAL teams.

“In the last 50 years, SEALs from NSWG-1 have fought in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and the Philippines, said retired Admiral and former NSWG-1 Commander William McRaven. “While our weapons, boats, and teams have evolved, one constant remains: our people. The men and women of Group ONE are as professional, committed, and honorable today as they were in 1975.”

NSWG-1 is currently headquartered in San Diego, where a dedicated team of nearly 1,700 sailors, government civilians, and industry partners who work across 11 program offices.



